Wedding, Suddarth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Regina Lynn Fischer and Grant James Suddarth were united in marriage on July 4, 2020 at Saint Lambert Catholic Church in Sioux Falls, S.D. with Father Steven Mills officiating.
The bride is the daughter of Donald and Janet Fischer of Sioux Falls, S.D. and the granddaughter of Earl and Ann Rudolph of Decatur, Ill. and the late Patricia Rudolph and Donald and Janice Fischer of Sioux Falls, S.D.
Regina is a 2016 graduate of O’Gorman High School in Sioux Falls, S.D. and a 2020 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in Nutrition Science and is currently a student at Nebraska Methodist College studying Occupational Therapy.
The groom is the son of Zach and Lori Suddarth of York and the grandson of Janice Pickrel of Benedict and the late Harvey Pickrel and Marlene Suddarth-Wyant (Fred Wyant) of York and the late Hugh Suddarth.
Grant is a 2015 graduate of York High School and a 2019 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in Agricultural Economics. Grant is currently working as a Product Manager for Quantum Workplace in Omaha.
The bride was given in marriage by her father Donald Fischer.
Attending the bride as Maids of Honor were her sisters, Theresa Fischer and Anna Fischer both of Sioux Falls, S.D.
Serving as bridesmaids were Lizzy Isaacson of Gretna, Alex Rieke of Valley and Sara Luedders of Gretna.
Standing up for the groom as his Best Man was Jared Fuelberth of Hartington.
Groomsmen included Wyatt Suddarth of Omaha, Jarrett Suddarth of Lincoln, Ross Miller of Lincoln and Jake Wilkins of Manchester, Iowa.
Maria Fischer and Samuel Fischer, both of Lincoln, were the Flower Girl and Ring Bearer.
Serving as Ushers were Jacob Fischer of Sioux Falls, S.D., Logan Kalkowski of Lincoln and Braden Dvorak of Lincoln.
A small reception was held at the FOP Lodge in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Following a honeymoon trip to the Smoky Mountains the couple is now at home in Omaha.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!