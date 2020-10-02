 Skip to main content
Wedding, Dallmann
Wedding, Dallmann

May 15, 2020

CASTLE ROCK, COLO. -- Emilia Johnston and Cody Dallmann were married May 15, 2020 in Castle Rock, Colo.

Emilia is the daughter of Randy and Marie Johnston of Pueblo, Colo. (formerly of York) and Cody’s parents are Tammy Dallmann and Lyle Dallmann from Minocqua, Wis.

The small ceremony and reception took place on the beautiful acreage of Cody and Emilia’s friend’s home in Castle Rock. Ariana Hoff was Maid of Honor, David Parks was Best Man and Pastor Jonathan Witt officiated.

Emilia is a 2011 graduate of York High School and a 2016 nursing graduate of the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She works at Rose Medical Center in Denver, Colo.

Cody is a 2016 graduate of the University of Wisconsin Stout with a degree in Graphic Design. He is the Media Director at Plum Creek Church in Castle Rock, Colo.

The newlyweds reside in Castle Rock, Colo.

