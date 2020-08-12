York Senior Center
11:35 a.m. until noon
Pick-up for Tuesday meal will be on Monday (order by the Friday before)
Pick-up for Thursday meal will be on Wednesday (order by the Tuesday of that week)
•Wednesday, Aug. 12: Fried chicken, potato salad, California vegetables, blushing pears, dinner roll
•Thursday, Aug. 13: Ham salad sandwich, pea salad, baby carrots, fresh fruit medley
•Friday, Aug. 14: Meat and zucchini lasagna, broccoli, fresh fruit, garlic bread
•Monday, Aug. 17: Breaded chicken sandwich with lettuce and tomato, waffle fries, cucumber/onion/tomato salad, apricots
•Tuesday, Aug. 18: Hoagie sandwich, cucumbers, pickled beets, pears
•Wednesday, Aug. 19: Swedish meatballs, hashbrown casserole, green beans, peaches, multi-grain bread
York Leisure Home
Pick up meals 11:10 until 11:30 a.m.
•Wednesday, Aug. 12: Fried chicken, potato salad, California vegetables, blushing pears, dinner roll
•Friday, Aug. 14: Meat and zucchini lasagna, broccoli, fresh fruit, garlic bread
•Monday, Aug. 17: Breaded chicken sandwich with lettuce and tomato, waffle fries, cucumber/onion/tomato salad, apricots
•Wednesday, Aug. 19: Swedish meatballs, hashbrown casserole, green beans, peaches, multi-grain bread
McCool Junction
Pick up meals 11:10 until 11:30 a.m.
•Wednesday, Aug. 12: Fried chicken, potato salad, California vegetables, blushing pears, dinner roll
•Friday, Aug. 14: Meat and zucchini lasagna, broccoli, fresh fruit, garlic bread
•Monday, Aug. 17: Breaded chicken sandwich with lettuce and tomato, waffle fries, cucumber/onion/tomato salad, apricots
•Wednesday, Aug. 19: Swedish meatballs, hashbrown casserole, green beans, peaches, multi-grain bread
York Meals on Wheels
•Wednesday, Aug. 12: Meatloaf, carrots, buttered potatoes
•Thursday, Aug. 13: Italian grilled chicken, broccoli and cauliflower, wild rice
•Friday, Aug. 14: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans
•Monday, Aug. 17: Fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, corn
•Tuesday, Aug. 18: Turkey tetrazzini, zucchini and squash
•Wednesday, Aug. 19: Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, peas and carrots
Geneva
Meals are available by delivery or curb-side pickup. To make a reservation, call the center by 9:30 a.m.
•Wednesday, Aug. 12: Chicken strips, macaroni and pea salad, Hawaiian rolls, peaches
•Thursday, Aug. 13: Chicken parmesan sandwich, French fries, tossed salad, pineapple
•Friday, Aug. 14: Homemade beef pizza, bread sticks, tossed salad, fruit salad
•Monday, Aug. 17: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, fruit cocktail
•Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicken alfredo, mixed vegetables, garlic bread, fruit salad
•Wednesday, Aug. 19: Oven-fried chicken, twice-baked potato casserole, cheesy corn, rolls, chocolate cream pie, fresh fruit
Fairmont
No congregate meals at this time, only home-delivered meals
•Thursday, Aug. 13: Sloppy joes
•Friday, Aug. 14: Chicken stir fry
•Monday, Aug. 17: Chili dog bake
•Tuesday, Aug. 18: Beef stroganoff
•Wednesday, Aug. 19: Chicken strips
