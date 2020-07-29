York Senior Center
11:35 a.m. until noon
Pick-up for Tuesday meal will be on Monday (order by the Friday before)
Pick-up for Thursday meal will be on Wednesday (order by the Tuesday of that week)
• Wednesday, July 29: Barbecued meatballs, diced potatoes, Capri vegetables, fresh fruit, dinner roll
• Thursday, July 30: Turkey and swiss sandwich, romaine lettuce, potato salad, apple
• Friday, July 31: Chili over baked potato with cheese and sour cream, tropical fruit, garlic stick
• Monday, Aug. 3: Chicken pot pie with potatoes and mixed vegetables, fresh fruit, biscuit
• Tuesday, Aug. 4: Turkey and cheese sandwich, lettuce salad, cucumber and tomato salad, apple
• Wednesday, Aug. 5: Sliced ham, parsley potatoes, corn, tropical fruit, cornbread
• Thursday, Aug. 6: Chicken salad sandwich, three-bean salad, cauliflower, pear
• Friday, Aug. 7: Breaded fish sandwich, coleslaw, buttered beets, cinnamon applesauce
York Leisure Home
Pick up meals 11:10 until 11:30 a.m.
• Wednesday, July 29: Barbecued meatballs, diced potatoes, Capri vegetables, fresh fruit, dinner roll
• Friday, July 31: Chili over baked potato with cheese and sour cream, tropical fruit, garlic stick
• Monday, Aug. 3: Chicken pot pie with potatoes and mixed vegetables, fresh fruit, biscuit
• Wednesday, Aug. 5: Sliced ham, parsley potatoes, corn, tropical fruit, cornbread
• Friday, Aug. 7: Breaded fish sandwich, coleslaw, buttered beets, cinnamon applesauce
McCool Junction
Pick up meals 11:10 until 11:30 a.m.
• Wednesday, July 29: Barbecued meatballs, diced potatoes, Capri vegetables, fresh fruit, dinner roll
• Friday, July 31: Chili over baked potato with cheese and sour cream, tropical fruit, garlic stick
• Monday, Aug. 3: Chicken pot pie with potatoes and mixed vegetables, fresh fruit, biscuit
• Wednesday, Aug. 5: Sliced ham, parsley potatoes, corn, tropical fruit, cornbread
• Friday, Aug. 7: Breaded fish sandwich, coleslaw, buttered beets, cinnamon applesauce
York Meals on Wheels
• Wednesday, July 29: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts
• Thursday, July 30: Pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, chips
• Friday, July 31: Chicken pot pie, rice pilaf, peas and carrots
Geneva
Meals are available by delivery or curb-side pickup. To make a reservation, call the center by 9:30 a.m.
• Wednesday, July 29: Breaded chicken salad, bread stick, cold vegetables and ranch, apricots
• Thursday, July 30: Hamburger on a bun, baked beans, potato salad, fresh fruit
• Friday, July 31: Fish sandwich, French fries, coleslaw, strawberries, blueberries
Fairmont
No congregate meals at this time, only home-delivered meals
• Wednesday, July 29: Grilled cheeseburger
• Thursday, July 30: Baked chicken breast
• Friday, July 31: Honey garlic meatloaf
• Monday, Aug. 3: Roast beef
• Tuesday, Aug. 4: Beef burrito casserole
• Wednesday, Aug. 5: Grilled turkey and cheese sandwich
• Thursday, Aug. 6: Liver and onions
• Friday, Aug. 7: Salmon fillet
