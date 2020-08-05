York Senior Center
11:35 a.m. until noon
Pick-up for Tuesday meal will be on Monday (order by the Friday before)
Pick-up for Thursday meal will be on Wednesday (order by the Tuesday of that week)
•Wednesday, Aug. 5: Sliced ham, parsley potatoes, corn, tropical fruit, cornbread
• Thursday, Aug. 6: Chicken salad sandwich, three-bean salad, cauliflower, pear
• Friday, Aug. 7: Breaded fish sandwich, coleslaw, buttered beets, cinnamon applesauce
•Monday, Aug. 10: Pizzaburger, French fries, vegetable macaroni salad, grapes
•Tuesday, Aug. 11: Roast beef wrap, sliced tomato, lettuce leaves, cucumber slices, broccoli salad, banana
•Wednesday, Aug. 12: Fried chicken, potato salad, California vegetables, blushing pears, dinner roll
•Thursday, Aug. 13: Ham salad sandwich, pea salad, baby carrots, fresh fruit medley
York Leisure Home
Pick up meals 11:10 until 11:30 a.m.
•Wednesday, Aug. 5: Sliced ham, parsley potatoes, corn, tropical fruit, cornbread
• Friday, Aug. 7: Breaded fish sandwich, coleslaw, buttered beets, cinnamon applesauce
•Monday, Aug. 10: Pizzaburger, French fries, vegetable macaroni salad, grapes
•Wednesday, Aug. 12: Fried chicken, potato salad, California vegetables, blushing pears, dinner roll
McCool Junction
Pick up meals 11:10 until 11:30 a.m.
• Wednesday, Aug. 5: Sliced ham, parsley potatoes, corn, tropical fruit, cornbread
• Friday, Aug. 7: Breaded fish sandwich, coleslaw, buttered beets, cinnamon applesauce
•Monday, Aug. 10: Pizzaburger, French fries, vegetable macaroni salad, grapes
•Wednesday, Aug. 12: Fried chicken, potato salad, California vegetables, blushing pears, dinner roll
York Meals on Wheels
•Wednesday, Aug. 5: Grilled pork chops, sweet potatoes, zucchini and squash
•Thursday, Aug. 6: Chicken parmesan, spaghetti, green beans, garlic bread
•Friday, Aug. 7: Barbecued brisket, onion rings, fiesta corn
•Monday, Aug. 10: Chicken and dumplings, roasted potatoes, peas
•Tuesday, Aug. 11: Roasted pork, mojito rice, roasted vegetables
•Wednesday, Aug. 12: Meatloaf, carrots, buttered potatoes
Geneva
Meals are available by delivery or curb-side pickup. To make a reservation, call the center by 9:30 a.m.
•Wednesday, Aug. 5: Spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, garlic bread, oranges
•Thursday, Aug. 6: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, rolls, fruit fluff salad
•Friday, Aug. 7: Biscuits and gravy, cheese omelet with vegetables, sausage links, yogurt parfait
•Monday, Aug. 10: Chicken salad croissant, tater tots, apricots, vegetable salad
•Tuesday, Aug. 11: Walking tacos, bean salad, banana delight
•Wednesday, Aug. 12: Chicken strips, macaroni and pea salad, Hawaiian rolls, peaches
•Thursday, Aug. 13: Chicken parmesan sandwich, French fries, tossed salad, pineapple
Fairmont
No congregate meals at this time, only home-delivered meals
• Wednesday, Aug. 5: Grilled turkey and cheese sandwich
• Thursday, Aug. 6: Liver and onions
• Friday, Aug. 7: Salmon fillet
•Monday, Aug. 10: Pork cutlet
•Tuesday, Aug. 11: Chicken spaghetti
