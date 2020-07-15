York Senior Center
11:35 a.m. until noon
Pick-up for Tuesday meal will be on Monday (order by the Friday before)
Pick-up for Thursday meal will be on Wednesday (order by the Tuesday of that week)
• Wednesday, July 15: Swiss steak, baked potato with sour cream, green beans, peaches, multi-grain bread
• Thursday, July 16: Pimento cheese salad sandwich, vegetable pasta salad, cauliflower, strawberries
• Friday, July 17: Chicken cordon bleu casserole, diced potatoes, mixed vegetables, pineapple, dinner roll
• Monday, July 20: Hot dog, baked beans, sauerkraut, fresh fruit
• Tuesday, July 21: Chicken salad sandwich, carrot coins, broccoli slaw, pears
• Wednesday, July 22: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, blushing pears, dinner rolls
• Thursday, July 23: Hoagie sandwich, black bean and corn salad, apple
• Friday, July 24: Mexican casserole, corn, Spanish rice, broccoli, cinnamon applesauce
York Leisure Home
Pick up meals 11:10 until 11:30 a.m.
McCool Junction
Pick up meals 11:10 until 11:30 a.m.
York Meals on Wheels
• Wednesday, July 15: Lasagna, bread sticks, asparagus
• Thursday, July 16: Barbecued chicken wings, baked beans, corn
• Friday, July 17: Grilled salmon, pineapple rice, carrots
• Monday, July 20: Cheeseburger, potato salad
• Tuesday, July 21: Pork chops, orange rosemary rice, roasted vegetables
• Wednesday, July 22: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans
• Thursday, July 23: Smothered burritos, fiesta corn
• Friday, July 24: Sweet chili chicken, lo mein, crab Rangoon
Geneva
Meals are available by delivery or curb-side pickup. To make a reservation, call the center by 9:30 a.m.
• Wednesday, July 15: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, rolls, fruit salad, pie
• Thursday, July 16: BLT sandwich, French fries, cottage cheese, hard boiled egg, watermelon
• Friday, July 17: Homemade lasagna, garden salad, bread stick, bananas
• Monday, July 20: Salmon patty, baby bakers, cornbread, peas, applesauce
• Tuesday, July 21: Chicken salad croissant, French fries, coleslaw, grapes
• Wednesday, July 22: Runza casserole, garden salad, tater tots, oranges, cookies
• Thursday, July 23: Taco salad, nacho bar, salad bar, ice cream
• Friday, July 24: Stromboli, cheesy fries, cucumbers and onions, mixed fruit
Fairmont
No congregate meals at this time, only home-delivered meals
• Wednesday, July 15: Cube steak
• Thursday, July 16: French toast, bacon and eggs
• Friday, July 17: Parmesan tilapia
• Monday, July 20: Baked pork chops
• Tuesday, July 21: Swiss steak
• Wednesday, July 22: Cold cut hoagie
• Thursday, July 23: Spaghetti
• Friday, July 24: Chicken and black bean tacos
