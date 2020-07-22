York Senior Center
11:35 a.m. until noon
Pick-up for Tuesday meal will be on Monday (order by the Friday before)
Pick-up for Thursday meal will be on Wednesday (order by the Tuesday of that week)
• Wednesday, July 22: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, blushing pears, dinner rolls
• Thursday, July 23: Hoagie sandwich, black bean and corn salad, apple
• Friday, July 24: Mexican casserole, corn, Spanish rice, broccoli, cinnamon applesauce
• Monday, July 27: Ham and cheesy potato casserole, sugar snap peas, fruit cocktail, cornbread
• Tuesday, July 28: Roast beef wrap, pickled beets, mixed fruit
• Wednesday, July 29: Barbecued meatballs, diced potatoes, Capri vegetables, fresh fruit, dinner roll
• Thursday, July 30: Turkey and swiss sandwich, romaine lettuce, potato salad, apple
• Friday, July 31: Chili over baked potato with cheese and sour cream, tropical fruit, garlic stick
York Leisure Home
Pick up meals 11:10 until 11:30 a.m.
• Wednesday, July 22: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, blushing pears, dinner rolls
• Friday, July 24: Mexican casserole, corn, Spanish rice, broccoli, cinnamon applesauce
• Monday, July 27: Ham and cheesy potato casserole, sugar snap peas, fruit cocktail, cornbread
• Wednesday, July 29: Barbecued meatballs, diced potatoes, Capri vegetables, fresh fruit, dinner roll
• Friday, July 31: Chili over baked potato with cheese and sour cream, tropical fruit, garlic stick
McCool Junction
Pick up meals 11:10 until 11:30 a.m.
• Wednesday, July 22: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, blushing pears, dinner rolls
• Friday, July 24: Mexican casserole, corn, Spanish rice, broccoli, cinnamon applesauce
• Monday, July 27: Ham and cheesy potato casserole, sugar snap peas, fruit cocktail, cornbread
• Wednesday, July 29: Barbecued meatballs, diced potatoes, Capri vegetables, fresh fruit, dinner roll
• Friday, July 31: Chili over baked potato with cheese and sour cream, tropical fruit, garlic stick
York Meals on Wheels
• Wednesday, July 22: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans
• Thursday, July 23: Smothered burritos, fiesta corn
• Friday, July 24: Sweet chili chicken, lo mein, crab Rangoon
• Monday, July 27: Chili cheese baked potato
• Tuesday, July 28: Shrimp alfredo, garlic bread, green beans
• Wednesday, July 29: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts
• Thursday, July 30: Pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, chips
• Friday, July 31: Chicken pot pie, rice pilaf, peas and carrots
Geneva
Meals are available by delivery or curb-side pickup. To make a reservation, call the center by 9:30 a.m.
• Wednesday, July 22: Runza casserole, garden salad, tater tots, oranges, cookies
• Thursday, July 23: Taco salad, nacho bar, salad bar, ice cream
• Friday, July 24: Stromboli, cheesy fries, cucumbers and onions, mixed fruit
• Monday, July 27: Creamed chicken over biscuits, carrots, cottage cheese, melon
• Tuesday, July 28: Bacon and cheese pasta bake, peas, garlic bread, pears
• Wednesday, July 29: Breaded chicken salad, bread stick, cold vegetables and ranch, apricots
• Thursday, July 30: Hamburger on a bun, baked beans, potato salad, fresh fruit
• Friday, July 31: Fish sandwich, French fries, coleslaw, strawberries, blueberries
Fairmont
No congregate meals at this time, only home-delivered meals
• Wednesday, July 22: Cold cut hoagie
• Thursday, July 23: Spaghetti
• Friday, July 24: Chicken and black bean tacos
• Monday, July 27: Salmon patty
• Tuesday, July 28: Baked ham
• Wednesday, July 29: Grilled cheeseburger
• Thursday, July 30: Baked chicken breast
