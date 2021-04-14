Happy trails - A new chapter coming for the Mettenbrinks

YORK – For 20 years, Dave and Bernice Mettenbrink have helped put the “fun” in Fun Club; following two decades of volunteer service, they are retiring from the organization.
Hub Foster started Fun Club in 1982 and incorporated into a nonprofit volunteer organization in 2000. “When I started I didn’t want a wage because these are our friends and neighbors,” Bernice said.
Those neighbors have come from far and wide – even beyond the Fun Club’s immediate area. The Mettenbrinks said it isn’t unusual to have 15-18 different communities represented on a single busload, sometimes even travelers from out of state. “A lot of Fun Club’s promotion is word of mouth. So much of it is people telling other people about the trips,” Bernice said.
Trips are planned a year in advance; COVID-19 complicated planning for last year’s travel season. “Things were smooth then all of the sudden it was like someone took the air out of your balloon,” Dave said.
“It’s been a totally different year for us. We’ve still worked a lot through [the pandemic] working with cancellations and refunds,” Bernice said.
The work was already time-consuming, especially considering the Mettenbrinks drive to create “wows” for their travelers. “When you’re planning a trip and finding the ‘wows’ it’s extremely time consuming,” Bernice said. “It was a passion, but it became a lifestyle.”
Now the couple is ready for a different lifestyle. “I think we’re ready to be normal seventy-somethings,” Bernice said. “We’re still healthy but it’s time to face the music.”
“As a general guideline your escort needs to outwalk your passengers,” Dave joked, adding: “it’s not so much age – when you go on these tours it’s demanding of time, energy and responsibility. There’s a point where you’d rather not be an escort.”
The couple will maintain their passion for finding “wows.” There is a list of trips they would like to take themselves that didn’t lend to Fun Club travels, including Polar bear migration.
Although ready to squeeze in more of their own adventures (“Through the years we’ve had opportunities to do traveling on our own,” Bernice said) the friendships and fun of Fun Club will be missed. “It’s hard to even say how I feel. It’s bittersweet,” Dave said.
“We’ve had a great time getting to know them and explore interesting places,” Bernice said. “Every single location – even if it’s next door – we’ve had many incredible trips and met so many incredible, wonderful people. The thing about the Fun Club is it’s absolutely a blast. It’s a great way to travel.”
Those wonderful people have been grateful for the hard work the Mettenbrinks have put in. “I think that kind of put fuel in the tank and kept us going,” Bernice said.
“I just can’t say enough about the niceness of people in Fun Club,” Dave said.
The search for the next Fun Club leaders is on. “It would be nice if someone would step up and take over; people really appreciate it,” Bernice said. “There are three big trips and that’s it for us.”
While April 2022 will close the Mettinbrinks’ Fun Club journeys, their explorations will continue – just in a different capacity.
“It’s just time to get out the convertible and drive off into the moonlight,” Dave said.