Happy trails - A new chapter coming for the Mettenbrinks

Now the couple is ready for a different lifestyle. “I think we’re ready to be normal seventy-somethings,” Bernice said. “We’re still healthy but it’s time to face the music.”

“As a general guideline your escort needs to outwalk your passengers,” Dave joked, adding: “it’s not so much age – when you go on these tours it’s demanding of time, energy and responsibility. There’s a point where you’d rather not be an escort.”

The couple will maintain their passion for finding “wows.” There is a list of trips they would like to take themselves that didn’t lend to Fun Club travels, including Polar bear migration.

Although ready to squeeze in more of their own adventures (“Through the years we’ve had opportunities to do traveling on our own,” Bernice said) the friendships and fun of Fun Club will be missed. “It’s hard to even say how I feel. It’s bittersweet,” Dave said.

“We’ve had a great time getting to know them and explore interesting places,” Bernice said. “Every single location – even if it’s next door – we’ve had many incredible trips and met so many incredible, wonderful people. The thing about the Fun Club is it’s absolutely a blast. It’s a great way to travel.”