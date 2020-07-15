Has summer been different for you this year?
Normally the Fun Club calendar is filled with fun group activities. With COVID-19 causing us to postpone or cancel everything on our summer schedule, my life has changed dramatically. Our once-busy show-and-tour schedule has morphed into crossed-out dates on the calendar.
Recently I was thumbing through some old papers and I ran across a column from two years ago. That column from 6-13-18 featured shows at the theatres we often visit this time of year. The activities sure looked fun, especially now when the coronavirus is keeping us at home. Were you with us for any of these 2018 summer adventures?
The Lofte Theatre
The Fun Club often attends the summer musical at the Lofte Theater near the little town of Manley. The show we attended in July 2018 was “Oliver.” Perhaps you’re familiar with this story based on a novel by Charles Dickens.
The nine-year-old orphan Oliver lived in a workhouse in the 1800s England. He managed to escape to London where some boys offered him shelter in the house of their benefactor Fagin. As it turned out, Fagin was a criminal who trained orphan boys to pick pockets.
Things didn’t go too well for Oliver for a while, but fortunately his luck changed and we witnessed a happy ending to this heart-warming story.
“Annie” at the Merryman Theatre
Just a week later, the Fun Club attended another enjoyable musical titled “Annie” at the Merryman Theatre in Kearney. This show was sponsored by Crane River Theatre Productions which brings outstanding entertainment to Kearney each summer. You might know the story of this musical also.
Eleven-year-old Annie was left at an orphanage in New York City as an infant. Her parents had promised to come and get her when times were better. The show takes place in the 1930s when the country was in the midst of the Great Depression.
This lively musical was a real audience pleaser with a great story and fun music and kept us thoroughly entertained. You may remember the fabulous songs from this show like “It’s a Hard Knock Life” and “(The Sun Will Come Out) Tomorrow.”
Fun day in Brownville
Another week or so later, we made our annual trek to Brownville. The yearly adventure always features a whole day of fun in this historic community.
That summer, we attended the romantic comedy “Maybe Baby, It’s You” at the Village Theatre and we enjoyed a dinner cruise on the Missouri River in the “Spirit of Brownville” paddlewheeler.
Fun Club travelers also enjoyed a motorcoach tour of historic Brownville and tasting at the Whiskey Creek Winery. We always include time to explore the unique shops, museums and attractions in downtown Brownville.
Nebraska State Fair
The Righteous Brothers brought their Las Vegas show to Older Nebraskans Day at the State Fair later that summer and plenty of Fun Club travelers enjoyed this performance.
The popular duo put on a great show with their romantic hits including “Just Once in My Life,” “Unchained Melody” and “(You’re My) Soul and (My Heart’s) Inspiration.”
Summer shows
These four activities are just a sampling of some of the usual Fun Club summer shows and activities. Were you with us for any of these delightful performances? I hope so because this year, due to the coronavirus monster, all these theaters have cancelled their summer shows and the state fair has cancelled all of its concerts.
I’m still praying for a miracle vaccine and cure for COVID-19 and hoping we can all travel safely once again. Meanwhile, please know the Fun Club is working from home. Contact me at 402-366-9648 or contact Dave at 402-366-4322. You may also email us at yorkfunclub@gmail.com.
