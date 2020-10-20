Fun Club Chit Chat: We would have been in Paris

Has COVID-19 changed your lifestyle? It sure has changed the lives of many Fun Club travelers! Every now and then I look at our calendar to see what event has been crossed off due to COVID-19. Today I'm rather sad because, if it were not for the coronavirus, a group of Fun Club travelers would have arrived in Paris this morning.
Today would have been the start of a fabulous nine-day tour of France which would have included seven nights aboard the Amadeus Diamond Cruise Ship. Have you been on a river cruise in Europe? You would love it! The Amadeus Diamond accommodates about 150 guests and has all the amenities of an upscale hotel.
This river cruise would have been on the Seine River from Paris to Normandy. A neat bonus of this ship was that it included English-only commentary and an English-speaking staff. And the real bonus was the wonderful places we would have seen.
Today we would have enjoyed a Paris city tour and would have viewed the landmarks that line the Seine River. These include the Notre Dame Cathedral, the Louvre and the Eiffel Tower. We would have also seen the majestic Arc de Triomphe and rode along the Champs-Elysees.
In the days following, our cruise would have taken us to several small towns that inspired the impressionist masters including Cezanne and Van Gogh. We would have visited the picturesque area of Auberge Ravoux where Van Gogh lived for a time and painted about 80 canvases.
At Rouen, we would have toured the magnificent cathedral that inspired Claude Monet. We would have also visited the modern Church of Joan of Arc with its incredible 16th-century stained glass windows. The Fun Club would have strolled on the cobblestone walks and viewed the charming half-timber houses that date back to the Middle Ages.
There would have been so many other exciting experiences enroute to Normandy such as a visit to the important port of LeHavre where the Seine River meets the English Channel. The harbor was destroyed in World War II and then rebuilt. We would have enjoyed a tour to the village of Etretat where we would have explored the famous Normandy coastline featuring cliff-top paths and views of steep chalk rocks with impressive needle-like formations.
In Normandy, we would have explored many historic landmarks that are linked to the liberation of Western Europe after D-Day. At Arromanches, we would have seen the staggeringly huge concrete blocks that remain from the Mulberry artificial harbor of the massive Allied operations.
We would have visited Longues-sur-Mer with its German artillery battery on a cliff overlooking the sea. The battery formed a part of Germany's Atlantic Wall coastal fortifications and was located between the Allied landing beaches. From that location, the Germans were able to shell both Gold and Omaha beaches on D-Day.
There would have been so many more highlights as well as time to relax onboard the ship and enjoy the passing Seine River scenery. Then, back in Paris, the Fun Club would have had leisure time to explore the city on our own or join an optional excursion to the Palace of Versailles or to the artsy district of Montmartre.
Unfortunately, this incredible tour is another casualty of the pandemic. We hope everyone is following the guidelines to stay safe and healthy. During the pandemic, the Fun Club staff is working remotely. Please call Bernice at 402-366-9648 or Dave at 402-366-4322 with questions. Or you may email us at yorkfunclub@gmail.com.
