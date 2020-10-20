Fun Club Chit Chat: We would have been in Paris

Has COVID-19 changed your lifestyle? It sure has changed the lives of many Fun Club travelers! Every now and then I look at our calendar to see what event has been crossed off due to COVID-19. Today I'm rather sad because, if it were not for the coronavirus, a group of Fun Club travelers would have arrived in Paris this morning.

Today would have been the start of a fabulous nine-day tour of France which would have included seven nights aboard the Amadeus Diamond Cruise Ship. Have you been on a river cruise in Europe? You would love it! The Amadeus Diamond accommodates about 150 guests and has all the amenities of an upscale hotel.

This river cruise would have been on the Seine River from Paris to Normandy. A neat bonus of this ship was that it included English-only commentary and an English-speaking staff. And the real bonus was the wonderful places we would have seen.

Today we would have enjoyed a Paris city tour and would have viewed the landmarks that line the Seine River. These include the Notre Dame Cathedral, the Louvre and the Eiffel Tower. We would have also seen the majestic Arc de Triomphe and rode along the Champs-Elysees.