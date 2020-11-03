Fun Club Chit Chat: Trips provide learning and fun

It's November and that means Thanksgiving will be here soon. Have you been thinking about your Thanksgiving menu? And, will your feast include cranberries?

It was two years ago when 50 Fun Club travelers ventured up to Warrens, Wis., to experience cranberry harvest. We found it to be interesting and fun and so different from corn and bean harvest familiar to Nebraskans. Following are a few things we learned:

Cranberries are grown in beds

Cranberries, which grow on vines similar to strawberries, are a perennial plant so they produce for decades. All they need is acidic soil, some sand and a big supply of fresh water. For those reasons cranberries are grown in beds or marshes rather than in open fields.

Most cranberry beds are manmade. You first dig up the topsoil and use that to build a dyke around the bed. Then you haul in a layer of sand, anywhere from 4 to 8 inches. By design, most beds are 160 feet wide to allow for an 80-foot boom to apply fertilizer. That way you drive around the bed on the dyke rather than through the beds.