Fun Club Chit Chat: The Lettermen performance is cancelled

There hasn’t been another show on the Fun Club schedule with more activity than the Lettermen concert.

The show was originally scheduled for March 24 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney.

We all remember what happened in March. The world shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the Merryman really wanted to bring the Lettermen to Nebraska and the Lettermen obviously wanted to come. Many of us were optimistic that the pandemic wouldn’t last too long and life would be back to normal by summertime.

With that hope in mind, the Merryman rescheduled the show for June 17 and the Fun Club maintained its reservation. But coronavirus didn’t go away and theatres all over remained dark, including the Merryman.

The show was then rescheduled for Oct. 7. Surely by then the pandemic would be controlled. But even now when some theatres are slowly reopening on a limited basis, the Merryman knew they wouldn’t even come close to the sell-out crowd they anticipated when the show was first scheduled.