Fun Club Chit Chat: The Lettermen performance is cancelled

There hasn’t been another show on the Fun Club schedule with more activity than the Lettermen concert.
The show was originally scheduled for March 24 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney.
We all remember what happened in March. The world shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the Merryman really wanted to bring the Lettermen to Nebraska and the Lettermen obviously wanted to come. Many of us were optimistic that the pandemic wouldn’t last too long and life would be back to normal by summertime.
With that hope in mind, the Merryman rescheduled the show for June 17 and the Fun Club maintained its reservation. But coronavirus didn’t go away and theatres all over remained dark, including the Merryman.
The show was then rescheduled for Oct. 7. Surely by then the pandemic would be controlled. But even now when some theatres are slowly reopening on a limited basis, the Merryman knew they wouldn’t even come close to the sell-out crowd they anticipated when the show was first scheduled.
The performance of the Lettermen has now been postponed again. This time the date they’ve selected is May 12, 2021. Will the show actually go on as rescheduled? We can’t see into the future and can’t predict if there will be an effective vaccine by that date. We can’t predict if there will be an adequate supply even if a vaccine is available.
And, even if COVID-19 is under control next May, the Fun Club has another complication. Most shows on the Fun Club schedule for 2020 were cancelled by the theatres. The Broadway hit “Beautiful,” featuring the life and music of Carole King, was the only other show that was rescheduled for a specific date. And wouldn’t you know it? That date is May 13, 2021.
Because of the complications of having two outings within two days, we have decided to retain our reservation for “Beautiful” at the Lied Center on May 13 and cancel our reservation for the Lettermen on the newly rescheduled date of May 12.
Everyone who had a paid reservation for the Lettermen will be refunded. If anyone is interested in driving their own vehicle in order to see the Lettermen next spring, you may make your own arrangements with the Merryman Center.
The Fun Club staff is working remotely during the pandemic. You may contact me at 402-366-9648 or contact Dave at 402-366-4322. Or you may wish to email us at yorkfunclub@gmail.com.
Meanwhile, please stay safe and healthy. Wear your mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands. Hopefully things will be back to normal and we’ll feel safe traveling once again.
