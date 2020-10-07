Fun Club Chit Chat: Remembering the 2018 koala visit

The Fun Club's 2018 visit to Australia and New Zealand had many highlights. Last week I wrote about our visit to the Aboriginal Cultural Center and the fun we had attempting to throw a boomerang as well as learning to throw a 10-foot spear.

Many in our group, including Susan Smith in the accompanying photo, got their faces painted in Aboriginal style. The guys received bold black brush strokes on their faces and the gals received pretty polka dots around their eyes.

After the Fun Club visited the Cultural Center, we boarded cable cars and glided over the rainforest on the skyrail to the village of Kuranda. There we visited the Kuranda Koala Gardens and saw an amazing array of Aussie animals including kangaroos, wallabies, wombats and, of course, koalas. Each person in our group had an opportunity to cuddle a koala. This is one of only a few wildlife parks in the world where visitors have the privilege of holding this cute critter.

Would you like the lowdown on these cute and cuddly creatures? Here are a few facts you might be interested to know:

1) Koalas are found in the eucalyptus forests of eastern Australia. They have grey fur with a cream-colored chest and we discovered their fur is just as soft as it looks. Koalas also have strong, clawed feet that are perfect for living in the branches of trees.