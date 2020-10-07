Fun Club Chit Chat: Remembering the 2018 koala visit

The Fun Club's 2018 visit to Australia and New Zealand had many highlights. Last week I wrote about our visit to the Aboriginal Cultural Center and the fun we had attempting to throw a boomerang as well as learning to throw a 10-foot spear.
Many in our group, including Susan Smith in the accompanying photo, got their faces painted in Aboriginal style. The guys received bold black brush strokes on their faces and the gals received pretty polka dots around their eyes.
After the Fun Club visited the Cultural Center, we boarded cable cars and glided over the rainforest on the skyrail to the village of Kuranda. There we visited the Kuranda Koala Gardens and saw an amazing array of Aussie animals including kangaroos, wallabies, wombats and, of course, koalas. Each person in our group had an opportunity to cuddle a koala. This is one of only a few wildlife parks in the world where visitors have the privilege of holding this cute critter.
Would you like the lowdown on these cute and cuddly creatures? Here are a few facts you might be interested to know:
1) Koalas are found in the eucalyptus forests of eastern Australia. They have grey fur with a cream-colored chest and we discovered their fur is just as soft as it looks. Koalas also have strong, clawed feet that are perfect for living in the branches of trees.
2) These cuddly critters measure 23 to 33 inches long and weigh about 30 pounds.
3) Although you may have heard people call them koala 'bears', these docile animals aren't bears at all. They are, in fact, marsupials. Marsupials are mammals which have pouches where their newborns develop.
4) When an infant koala, called a joey, is born, it immediately climbs up to its mother's pouch. The joey has no hair, no ears and is blind at birth. It uses its natural instincts to find its way.
5) A joey grows and develops in the pouch for about six months. Once it's strong enough, the youngster rides around on its mother's back for another six months and only uses the pouch to feed.
6) Koala's grow up to become big eaters. They usually eat over 2 pounds of eucalyptus leaves every day.
7) Koalas get their name from an Aboriginal term meaning 'no drink'. It's believed this is because koalas get almost all their moisture from the leaves they eat and rarely drink water.
8) Do you enjoy taking a snooze? Well so do our furry friends. Koalas don't have much energy and, when not feasting on leaves, they spend their time dozing in the branches. Believe it or not, they can sleep 18-22 hours a day.
9) In the wild, female koalas generally live 15 to 18 years and male koalas live 10 to 15 years. In captivity, both males and females generally live 15-plus years.
10) Koalas are protected by law but are not classified as an endangered species. However, their habitat is under threat. Sadly around 80% of koala habitat has been lost to human homes, drought and bushfires.
Fun Club trips are for learning and fun and this experience provided both. We were so fortunate to go when we did because right now the Koala Gardens, and the rest of Australia, is struggling with COVID-19 regulations. Guests can pet the koalas (with supervision) but they cannot hold and cuddle them as the Fun Club did.
Let's all try to follow the current health recommendations and end this pandemic so our lives can get back to normal. Wear your mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands. Hopefully we'll be able to travel again soon.
