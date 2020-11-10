Fun Club Chit Chat: Remembering our veterans

Veterans Day is a day set aside to thank all those who have served our country in wartime and in peace. The day was originally known as Armistice Day and became an official holiday in 1938 primarily to honor veterans of World War I. After World War II and the Korean War happened, Congress changed the name of the commemoration to Veterans Day so as to honor all American veterans.
Through the years, the Fun Club has visited a number of military memorials and museums. One that stands out in my mind is the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. This museum campus currently houses five pavilions to tell America's WWII story.
A 4D film featuring the war was outstanding and my favorite exhibit was one of the institution's original displays titled "The D-Day Invasion of Normandy." Our visit to this museum several years ago was the first time I was aware of the significance of the Higgins boat and the part it played in winning the war. And it was the first time I was aware of the boat's connection to Nebraska.
The Higgins boat
The Higgins boat, also known as LCVP, was a landing craft used extensively in amphibious landings in WWII. The boat could ferry either a 36-man platoon, a jeep with a 12-man squad, or 8,000 lbs. of cargo. Its shallow draft enabled it to run up onto the shoreline. The steel ramp at the front could be lowered quickly which allowed men and supplies to disembark.
The boat could reverse itself off the beach and head back out to the supply ship for another load within three to four minutes. With the Higgins boat, armies could unload across open beaches instead of at ports which were heavily guarded.
The craft was designed by Andrew Jackson Higgins based on boats made for operating in swamps and marshes. More than 23,358 were built during the war by Higgins Industries. A replica of this boat, using the original specifications, is on display in the National WWII Museum in New Orleans.
Nebraska Born
What made the Higgins boat story so interesting to me is that Andrew Jackson Higgins was born in Nebraska. His father, who died when Higgins was just seven years old, had served as a judge in Columbus. His mother relocated the family to Omaha where Higgins attended Creighton Prep High School. Higgins served in the Nebraska Army National Guard and attained the rank of first lieutenant in the Engineers division. He gained his first experience with boat building and moving troops on the water during militia maneuvers on the Platte River.
Higgins left Omaha in 1906 to enter the lumber business in Alabama and worked a variety of jobs in the lumber, shipping and boat building industries to gain experience before starting his own company. Higgins Industries, based in New Orleans, started out as a small boat-manufacturing business and became one of the largest industries in the world during the war years.
General Dwight Eisenhower is quoted as saying, "Andrew Higgins is the man who won the war for us. If Higgins had not designed and built those LCVPs, we never could have landed over an open beach. The whole strategy of the war would have been different." Adolf Hitler recognized Higgins ship building prowess and bitterly dubbed him the "New Noah."
Luckily Higgins' hometowns have not forgotten him. Creighton University awarded him an honorary Doctor of Law degree in 1987. There is a military memorial in Columbus which features the Higgins boat. Also, a seven-mile segment of Highway 81 south of Columbus honors the shipbuilder.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!