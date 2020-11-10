Fun Club Chit Chat: Remembering our veterans

Veterans Day is a day set aside to thank all those who have served our country in wartime and in peace. The day was originally known as Armistice Day and became an official holiday in 1938 primarily to honor veterans of World War I. After World War II and the Korean War happened, Congress changed the name of the commemoration to Veterans Day so as to honor all American veterans.

Through the years, the Fun Club has visited a number of military memorials and museums. One that stands out in my mind is the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. This museum campus currently houses five pavilions to tell America's WWII story.

A 4D film featuring the war was outstanding and my favorite exhibit was one of the institution's original displays titled "The D-Day Invasion of Normandy." Our visit to this museum several years ago was the first time I was aware of the significance of the Higgins boat and the part it played in winning the war. And it was the first time I was aware of the boat's connection to Nebraska.

The Higgins boat