Fun Club Chit Chat: One of my favorite gardens

Even though we’re in the midst of a pandemic and it’s impossible for us to plan a Fun Club event, I must admit there have been some positive things that have happened because we’re at home these days.
Some fix-it jobs have been completed, I’m taking time to exercise and, best of all, the flowers in our backyard have never looked better. Could it be the extra time and attention they’ve received this summer has paid off in beautiful and continuous blooms?
Every summer for the past 19 years, we’ve been on the road with the Fun Club. Sometimes we’re gone for a couple of weeks at a time. During those weeks, I always hope Mother Nature will be kind. Sometimes she is and sometimes not so much. This year during the hot, dry spells I’ve been able to give the needy plants in our backyard a little extra attention. Our rose bushes, in particular, have never bloomed so abundantly.
Portland Rose Garden
During our travels with the Fun Club, we’ve seen lots of beautiful gardens and among my favorites is the International Rose Test Garden in Portland, Oregon. The Portland Rose Garden, as it’s commonly known, is the oldest continuously operated public rose test garden in the United States.
The Fun Club has visited this garden many times and the most recent visit was during our 2018 Pacific Coast Tour. The garden is a “must see” when you’re in the Portland area. It features more than 10,000 rose bushes and approximately 650 varieties. It’s no wonder that it draws an estimated 700,000 visitors during a normal year.
History of the garden
The city of Portland has had a long love affair with roses. Way back in the early 1900’s when the city was getting ready for the 1905 Lewis and Clark Centennial Exposition, 20 miles of Portland’s streets were lined with rose bushes in preparation for the event. When the test garden was proposed a decade later, Portland was already known as “The City of Roses.”
It was in 1915 that Jesse Curry, a rose hobbyist, convinced city officials to establish a rose test garden to serve as a safe haven during World War I for hybrid roses grown in Europe. Rose lovers feared these unique plants would be destroyed in the bombings. The idea was approved and by early 1918 the garden began receiving plants from growers in England and Ireland as well as locations in the United States.
The garden today
Originally, the garden occupied about one block. It was expanded several times through the years and today covers 4.5 acres. The roses and other plantings are tended by three paid staffers and dozens of volunteers.
The garden is one of eleven American Garden Rose Selection (AGRS) test sites in the United States. The various locations allow for a variety of growing climates and conditions. Portland is just about perfect for growing roses due to the mild winters and long growing season.
The city has done a marvelous job cementing their title as “City of Roses.” Be sure to include this stop if you’re ever in the Portland area. Meanwhile stay safe and be well. And don’t forget to smell the roses.
