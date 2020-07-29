The Fun Club has been hoping for a miracle cure for COVID-19.
We want to start traveling again! Unfortunately, the postponements and cancellations continue. The latest casualty is the Sept. 9-10, 2020, tour to Nebraska City. It would have been a delightful trip with several major attractions included.
Arbor Lodge State Park
One of those attractions would have been Arbor Lodge State Historical Park which was the original estate of J. Sterling Morton and his wife, Caroline. They were the founders of Arbor Day and challenged everyone to plant trees.
The showpiece of this 72-acre park is the mansion with its 52 rooms and countless family artifacts. Guides dressed in period costumes had been enlisted to give the Fun Club a private tour of the mansion. An arboretum, terraced garden, log cabin and a carriage house are other attractions that we would have seen on the grounds.
Arbor Day Farm
Another excellent site we were planning to tour was Arbor Day Farm. A Nature Interpreter would have shared interesting facts about the orchards and vineyards as we enjoyed a wagon ride through the 260-acre farm.
I know we would have all enjoyed the Tree Adventure at the farm. It includes a 50-foot-high tree house, greenhouse facilities and interactive exhibits. I was excited about the Treetop Village where kids of all ages can play above the trees. I know many of our Fun Club travelers would have had fun running through the treetops!
Lewis and Clark Center
And I was really looking forward to seeing the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center once again. It’s situated on a scenic 79 acre wooded bluff which overlooks the Missouri River. During a previous visit, I was amazed at the flora and fauna and scientific discoveries recorded by the Lewis and Clark Expedition that are featured here.
One of my favorite exhibits at the Interpretive Center is the full-sized replica of the keelboat these explorers used over 200 years ago on their remarkable journey. The boat is 55’ long and 8’ wide and museum visitors can get in the boat and try to imagine themselves as part of that historic journey. A Plains Indian earth lodge is also on the grounds and we would have had an opportunity to experience that lifestyle, too.
Kimmel Orchard and Kregel Museum
A hayrack ride through 98 acres would have been one of the highlights of our visit to Kimmel Orchard and Vineyard. We would have seen over 20 apple varieties and seven different fruits grown there. We would have visited the Apple Barn to see the apple sorting line as well as the apple cider press. And I know we would have helped ourselves to some wonderful apple treats in the Kimmel Orchard Market. Fresh apples and other fruits, apple cider, fruit pies, jellies and jams -- yum! Unfortunately that won’t happen either.
The Kregel Windmill Museum would have been a unique experience. Do you know it’s the only windmill factory museum in the USA? We had made arrangements for a special speaker to visit with our group and he was really excited to show us how windmills were made over 100 years ago. He was also planning to demonstrate the workings of an original “Ell” windmill.
Other Fun
Do you see why I’m sad that COVID-19 forced us to cancel? We had two-days of fun arranged for our travelers. And I haven’t even told you that our overnight stay would have been at the beautiful Lied Lodge. We had some great meals arranged at popular food spots, including dinner in the Timber Dining Room at the Lodge. There also would have been a special outing called Sunset and S’mores. Can you guess what we would have been making on that adventure?
Yes, COVID-19 forced us to cancel a great two-day journey. Everyone who registered and sent their deposit will receive a refund this week. The Fun Club staff remains hopeful that we will be able to enjoy group adventures soon. Until then, please stay healthy and safe.
The Fun Club staff continues to work remotely.You may contact Bernice at 402-366-9648 or contact Dave at 402-366-4322. You may also email us at yorkfunclub@gmail.com.
