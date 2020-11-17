Fun Club Chit Chat: Fun Club trip to the Cosmosphere

With all the excitement that accompanied the launch of four astronauts into orbit earlier this week for their flight to the International Space Station, I couldn't help but reminisce. Through the years, the Fun Club has visited a number of excellent museums. Our tour of the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson, Kan., in 2015 is particularly noteworthy.
The Cosmosphere's collection of U.S. space artifacts is second only to the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C. And this facility houses the largest collection of Russian space artifacts outside of Moscow.
Displays at the Cosmosphere
Every artifact on display at the Cosmosphere is either an actual flown artifact, a "flight-ready backup" (which is identical to the item actually flown), an engineering model, or a historically accurate replica.
The exhibits at the Cosmosphere begin with the earliest experiments in rocketry during the World War II era. They explore the Space Race and the Cold War and continue through modern times with the Space Shuttle and the International Space Station, as well as commercial spaceflight.
Significant artifacts
The Cosmosphere houses a number of galleries and each gallery showcases significant exhibits of an era. The Cold War Gallery chronicles the first steps of both the U.S. and Soviet space programs. It brings to life the standoff between the superpowers and the early drama of the space race. Among the many artifacts are a flight-ready back-up of Sputnik I and the engineering model for Sputnik II.
In the Early Spaceflight Gallery, artifacts from the American and Russian programs show the ingenuity and tension of the times as America and Russia compete in the race for the moon. Among the many significant exhibits in this gallery is the Liberty Bell 7 Mercury spacecraft which was lost at sea in 1961 after Gus Grissom's splashdown. Grissom was rescued via helicopter but the capsule was not recovered until 1999. Another extraordinary exhibit in this gallery is the actual Gemini 10 space capsule.
One of my favorite areas was the Apollo Gallery which embodied America's presence on the moon. It showcased the Apollo flights including everything from Neil Armstrong's first steps on the moon to Gene Cernan's last steps on the lunar surface. Among the significant exhibits was the actual Apollo 13 command module "Odyssey." It also included Apollo space suits and full scale replicas of the lunar roving vehicle and the lunar module. And perhaps the most significant of all the exhibits in the museum was a moon rock collected during the Apollo 11 flight.
If you have a budding astronaut, the Cosmosphere is one of those "must see" locations. But I believe even those who only had minimal interest in the space program were pleased and amazed by the Fun Club experience during this 2015 Kansas tour.
