Fun Club Chit Chat: Fun Club trip to the Cosmosphere

With all the excitement that accompanied the launch of four astronauts into orbit earlier this week for their flight to the International Space Station, I couldn't help but reminisce. Through the years, the Fun Club has visited a number of excellent museums. Our tour of the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson, Kan., in 2015 is particularly noteworthy.

The Cosmosphere's collection of U.S. space artifacts is second only to the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C. And this facility houses the largest collection of Russian space artifacts outside of Moscow.

Displays at the Cosmosphere

Every artifact on display at the Cosmosphere is either an actual flown artifact, a "flight-ready backup" (which is identical to the item actually flown), an engineering model, or a historically accurate replica.

The exhibits at the Cosmosphere begin with the earliest experiments in rocketry during the World War II era. They explore the Space Race and the Cold War and continue through modern times with the Space Shuttle and the International Space Station, as well as commercial spaceflight.

Significant artifacts