Fun Club Chit Chat: Czechfest cancelled

A few weeks ago those hard-working "Nebraska Czechs of York" (as they're officially known) contacted me to see if I would help promote the October Czechfest. The annual Czechfest has no connection with the Fun Club, but of course I agreed to help as I have a soft spot for the event. At the time I was surprised they decided to go ahead with it as I knew every other Czech Festival in the state had been cancelled.
Apparently when they had to make the decision to go ahead or cancel, the numbers testing positive for COVID-19 seemed to be stable. But knowing the risks, they planned a slimmed-down version of the event. They knew with so many festivals having been cancelled, people would be eager for a little fun.
The event would have been held this Sunday at Hunter's Lounge in Waco. And as usual, a delicious roast pork dinner with dumplings, sauerkraut and all the trimmings or a tasty Czech Wiener meal would have been available for purchase. The Czechs had planned for dine-in and also carry-out which has become a popular option during this pandemic.
Many of the activities like the accordion jam and the children's program were eliminated. But visitors would have still been able to purchase a variety of yummy kolaches as well as Pizzelles, which is a Czech cookie, until they were sold out. And I know from experience, they always do sell out.
The opening ceremony would have included queen introductions. I always look forward to meeting the queens, seeing their talent and admiring their elaborately decorated Czech garments known as kroje.
The reigning York Czech Queen, Sophia Kripal of Lincoln, had planned to sing a vocal solo to showcase her talent. I was interested to learn that Sophia is a cousin to a former York Czech Queen, Michelle Wiedel, who was also the 2007 National Queen.
The reigning Miss Nebraska Czech-Slovak Queen, Addie Hejl, was also planning to attend Sunday's festival. One of her claims to fame is her fabulous ability on the accordion. Addie received her first accordion as a gift from her grandfather when she was just eight years old and has had a love affair with the instrument ever since. She even has her own polka band!
Another highlight of Czechfest would certainly have been the toe-tapping music provided by the Brad Husak Combo throughout the afternoon. The popular Combo would have performed traditional polkas and waltzes. I wouldn't have been surprised to learn that Queen Addie stepped in to play with the Combo for at least part of the afternoon. Also, a Czech youth group from Saline County was planning to be there to help teach the Chicken Polka and the Flying Dutchmen.
We know it was both a difficult and responsible decision to cancel this event. My husband Dave and I would not have attended this year due to COVID-19 but we are disappointed that the coronavirus has caused yet another activity to be cancelled.
Now, as with so many events, we'll just have to wait until next year. I know those busy York Czechs will be at it again. Their traditional date for Czechfest is the third Sunday in October. Mark your calendar and watch for information.
If you have questions, please contact event chairperson Dave Vavra at 308-380-7225 or the president of the York Czechs, JoAnn Kuester, at 402-366-1928.
