Fun Club Chit Chat: Czechfest cancelled

A few weeks ago those hard-working "Nebraska Czechs of York" (as they're officially known) contacted me to see if I would help promote the October Czechfest. The annual Czechfest has no connection with the Fun Club, but of course I agreed to help as I have a soft spot for the event. At the time I was surprised they decided to go ahead with it as I knew every other Czech Festival in the state had been cancelled.

Apparently when they had to make the decision to go ahead or cancel, the numbers testing positive for COVID-19 seemed to be stable. But knowing the risks, they planned a slimmed-down version of the event. They knew with so many festivals having been cancelled, people would be eager for a little fun.

The event would have been held this Sunday at Hunter's Lounge in Waco. And as usual, a delicious roast pork dinner with dumplings, sauerkraut and all the trimmings or a tasty Czech Wiener meal would have been available for purchase. The Czechs had planned for dine-in and also carry-out which has become a popular option during this pandemic.

Many of the activities like the accordion jam and the children's program were eliminated. But visitors would have still been able to purchase a variety of yummy kolaches as well as Pizzelles, which is a Czech cookie, until they were sold out. And I know from experience, they always do sell out.