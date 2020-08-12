Last week this column featured a 2015 Fun Club tour to a theatre in New York City.
The historic New Amsterdam Theatre was a showplace on Broadway when built in the early 1900s. The lavish theatre had been the home of the Ziegfeld Follies and featured the biggest stars of the day.
The Great Depression triggered the gradual decline of the theatre. Over the next five decades it fell into disrepair and eventually closed. In the 1990s, the Walt Disney Company began a restoration project in partnership with the City of New York. It took a team of over 400 expert engineers, plasterers, painters and technicians and about 40 million dollars to restore the theatre to its former glory.
In 1997 the theatre re-opened and became the original home of The Lion King which has become the highest grossing musical of all time. At the time of our tour in 2015, that incredible musical had already moved to a different theatre on Broadway to make way for another Disney blockbuster. But we enjoyed what happened next.
The Prop Room
After touring the theatre and hearing its amazing history and the story of its restoration, we had another surprise. The theatre staff ushered us into what they called “The Prop Room.” Hundreds of costumes and props from various Disney productions were on display. We saw Ariel’s sparkling costume from The Little Mermaid and plenty of fancy items from Aida. There were props from Beauty and the Beast and the easy-to-recognize wardrobe of Mary Poppins.
What made our visit especially fun was the staff encouraged us to try on some of the costumes! Several of the Fun Club gals donned Mary Poppins’ distinctive red coat and black hat with flowers. Our travelers posed for photos wearing that coat and hat as they held Mary Poppins’ unmistakable bird-handled umbrella.
There were plenty of props and costumes from The Lion King and the Fun Club travelers didn’t hesitate to examine them. Many were surprised at the weight of the masks. The lion masks appear to be African hand-crafted wooden masks but they were actually made of lightweight carbon fiber which is the material used to build airplanes. Twenty years ago when the Lion King opened, this concept was a completely new idea. When the show started, many could not grasp how the largest lion’s masks, which look like carved hardwood, could go on someone’s head without breaking their neck. We were told these masks weighed less than a pound. The lioness masks, which were available for us to try on, weighed a mere 4 ounces.
If you have seen the show, you know the puppets were designed with a unique concept in mind. Rather than hiding people inside the animal costumes, Disney wanted the humanity to be apparent. Nobody’s face is ever hidden by a mask. The mask is worn above the face so we see the actor’s expressions and the mask at the same time. It proved to be a brilliant idea and surely contributed to the amazing success of the production.
The theatre tour, including the prop room, was just one of many fun activities on our 2015 tour to New York City. The Fun Club can’t take credit for including it because it was one of those tours where we tied into a national tour company’s plan. But it’s an example of the type of behind-the-scenes activity we like to include on all our tours. We know Fun Club travelers are always interested in learning new things along with having a great time. And that’s what the Fun Club aims to deliver!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.