Fun Club Chit Chat: Australia’s Aboriginal Culture

Did you see the Fun Club photos in the centerfold of last week’s York News-Times Silver Salute?
The page featured several Fun Club tours from the past six years.
Unfortunately, the cutline from the attached photo was not included so I decided to use it as the topic of this week’s column.
Do the Fun Club guys in the photo look as ferocious as the Aboriginal warrior? Well, no, but they sure had fun trying. Those pictured, from left, are Keith Wasem of Aurora, Ansgar Jensen of Lincoln, Steve Vrana of Aurora, Gerald Kealiher of Polk and Larry Paxson of Beaver Crossing.
The picture was taken at the Tjapukai Aboriginal Cultural Center in Cairns, Australia, during our 2018 tour to Australia and New Zealand. When we arrived at the village, we had an opportunity to get our faces painted in Aboriginal style and many in our group complied. The guys received bold black brush strokes on their faces. The girls had pretty polka dots outlining their eyes and some had polka dot flowers on their cheeks.
It was a perfect start to immersing ourselves in the Aboriginal culture which included learning how to throw a boomerang. I always thought boomerangs were just for fun, sort of like a frisbee. We learned that although boomerangs can be used for sport and entertainment, their traditional use was for hunting. You can kill a small bird or animal or stun a larger one with the correct throw.
We all got a chance to try our skill at the boomerang. I must confess my boomerang did not come back but some in our group did pretty well. Unfortunately, no animals or birds showed up to allow our travelers to prove their talent so you’ll just have to take my word for it.
Next, we tried our hand at spear throwing using an instrument called a spear thrower which was about a foot long. The spears were varying lengths but many were about 10 feet and, as you might suspect, they were traditionally used for hunting and combat. After bombing out on the boomerang, I didn’t try this skill but was quite impressed with the abilities of some of the guys and gals in our group.
Later we made our way to the stage area where several costumed Aboriginal entertainers continued to share their culture with us. Wearing grass skirts and full body paint and handling decorated shields and spears, they performed combat demonstrations and ceremonial dances.
They even performed on the musical instrument, the didgeridoo. This is an Aboriginal wind instrument traditionally made from a hollow branch. When blown it produces a deep resonant sound.
And then they gave everyone the opportunity to join them on stage and dance to their music. Many in our group had fun doing a boogie to the unique rhythms and sounds of the Aboriginal people.
We always have lots of fun on York Fun Club adventures but due to the coronavirus, we have spent most of 2020 at home. You can reach me via cell phone at 402-366-9648 or call Dave at 402-366-4322. Or you may email us at yorkfunclub@gmail.com with questions or comments.
