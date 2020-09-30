Fun Club Chit Chat: Australia’s Aboriginal Culture

We all got a chance to try our skill at the boomerang. I must confess my boomerang did not come back but some in our group did pretty well. Unfortunately, no animals or birds showed up to allow our travelers to prove their talent so you’ll just have to take my word for it.

Next, we tried our hand at spear throwing using an instrument called a spear thrower which was about a foot long. The spears were varying lengths but many were about 10 feet and, as you might suspect, they were traditionally used for hunting and combat. After bombing out on the boomerang, I didn’t try this skill but was quite impressed with the abilities of some of the guys and gals in our group.

Later we made our way to the stage area where several costumed Aboriginal entertainers continued to share their culture with us. Wearing grass skirts and full body paint and handling decorated shields and spears, they performed combat demonstrations and ceremonial dances.

They even performed on the musical instrument, the didgeridoo. This is an Aboriginal wind instrument traditionally made from a hollow branch. When blown it produces a deep resonant sound.

And then they gave everyone the opportunity to join them on stage and dance to their music. Many in our group had fun doing a boogie to the unique rhythms and sounds of the Aboriginal people.

