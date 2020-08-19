Long, long ago a young girl, who we’ll call Bernice, grew up on a farm near a small village in Nebraska.
When the time came, she left for college, studied hard and when she graduated she accepted a job in the kingdom of York. She hoped to marry a prince someday but instead fell in love with a handsome young pauper who we’ll call Dave. They married and had two beautiful daughters. In time the daughters left the kingdom of York to pursue their own dreams.
Bernice decided it was time for a new adventure and volunteered to help with the York Fun Club. She had always loved theatre and travel and the new adventure seemed a perfect fit. But within a few weeks a terrible curse descended upon the land. A fire-breathing dragon, who we’ll call 9-11, caused horrific damage in the east. Even here in the kingdom of York, many people were hesitant to travel and many were afraid to fly. Eventually the dragon was slain and normalcy returned to the land.
The duke of the Fun Club, we’ll call him Hub, recognized Bernice’s talents. He noticed her attention to detail, her kindness and concern for the travelers and her enthusiasm for the Fun Club. Although Bernice volunteered to help in the office, Hub soon had her escorting trips near and far. Dave, who was self-employed, was able to assist on many of the journeys and was loved by all the travelers for the history and stories he shared.
For the next eighteen and a half years, Bernice and Dave escorted dozens of Fun Club trips to far-away places and shared many adventures.With the Fun Club, they walked on the Great Wall of China, visited the castles and cathedrals of Europe, kissed the Blarney Stone in Ireland and marveled at the crown jewels of England.
They cruised the Caribbean Sea, paddlewheeled on the Mighty Mississippi, relaxed on a gondola in Venice, squeezed through the Panama Canal, and rode the rails to Salt Lake City.
They swam with the stingrays in the Caymans, watched the spider monkeys swing through the trees in Costa Rica, held a koala in Australia, spied the alligators from an airboat in the Everglades, searched for moose in all the national parks and watched the bears frolic in Denali.
They smelled the roses in Portland, tiptoed through the tulips in Pella, were awed by the giant redwoods in California and were fascinated with the sculptured gardens at Versailles.
They rode the cable car in San Francisco, were mesmerized by Niagara Falls, slept in a castle in Wales and marveled at the shimmering fjords in Norway.
They shed a tear in Oklahoma City, applauded the shows on Broadway, gazed at the geysers in Yellowstone and were humbled by the national monuments in D.C
They viewed the Mona Lisa at the Louvre in Paris, were amazed at Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel at the Vatican, marveled at Chihuly’s glass garden in Seattle and strolled past the Parthenon in Greece.
They nibbled on beignets in New Orleans, tasted taffy-in-the-snow in Quebec, sipped Riesling in the Rhine Valley, made apple strudel in Austria and savored gingerbread in Germany.
They did the hula in Hawaii, danced down the Danube, sauntered across Chicago and meandered through Montreal.
Yes, for 18 1/2 years, Bernice and Dave worked as humble servants of the York Fun Club. They looked for interesting and enjoyable places to travel. They searched for theatrical shows, unique restaurants and pleasurable activities to enhance the tours. They figured out timing and other details to make their tours flow like clockwork. And during those years, thousands of people got on buses, trains, planes and cruiseships to have fun with the Fun Club.
And then, as it happens in fairy tales, an ugly witch, who we’ll call Covid-19, cast a terrible spell on all the land. This horrible witch made many people sick and many even died. It was impossible for the Fun Club to travel. People stayed home and quarantined.
All theatres were dark as they were no longer able to host shows with Covid-19 in their midst. Many flights were cancelled and buses stayed parked because people were afraid to travel. Restaurants were closed and popular tour attractions were restricted in an effort to thwart the witch. For many months the witch reigned over the world while wizards and kings tried to find a solution.
We know from past fairy tales when other witches or monsters or fire-breathing dragons threatened the land, they were finally conquered and good eventually returned. And so it will be with this fairy tale too.
How will our subjects Bernice and Dave handle their 19th anniversary this month as servants to the Fun Club? They will be at home, just like many other Fun Club travelers. And if they go out, they will wear masks and stand six feet away from the next person. They will await the vaccine that will eventually kill the Covid-19 witch.
And we know someday we’ll all be able to say “The wicked witch is dead” and “they lived happily ever after.”
