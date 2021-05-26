Senior meals

York Senior Center
• Wednesday, May 26: Chicken parmesan, wild and brown rice with black beans, corn, strawberries, garlic stick
• Thursday, May 27: BLT Club sandwich, broccoli coleslaw, carrot coins, fresh fruit
• Friday, May 28: Goulash, mixed vegetables, pickled beets, peach crisp, biscuits
• Monday, May 31: No meal
• Tuesday, June 1: Turkey and cheese sandwich with lettuce and tomato, vegetable salad, fresh fruit
• Wednesday, June 2: Ham, sweet potatoes, lima beans, tropical fruit, cornbread
• Thursday, June 3: Chicken salad sandwich, pickled beets, lettuce salad, fresh fruit
• Friday, June 4: Breaded fish and cheese sandwich, coleslaw, buttered beets, apricots
York Leisure Home
• Wednesday, May 26: Chicken parmesan, wild and brown rice with black beans, corn, strawberries, garlic stick
• Friday, May 28: Goulash, mixed vegetables, pickled beets, peach crisp, biscuits
• Monday, May 31: No meal
• Wednesday, June 2: Ham, sweet potatoes, lima beans, tropical fruit, cornbread
• Friday, June 4: Breaded fish and cheese sandwich, coleslaw, buttered beets, apricots
McCool Junction
• Wednesday, May 26: Chicken parmesan, wild and brown rice with black beans, corn, strawberries, garlic stick
• Friday, May 28: Goulash, mixed vegetables, pickled beets, peach crisp, biscuits
• Monday, May 31: No meal
• Wednesday, June 2: Ham, sweet potatoes, lima beans, tropical fruit, cornbread
• Friday, June 4: Breaded fish and cheese sandwich, coleslaw, buttered beets, apricots
York Meals on Wheels
• Wednesday, May 26: Fried chicken, baked beans, corn
• Thursday, May 27: Barbecued ribs, potato salad, Brussel sprouts
• Friday, May 28: Grilled salmon, wild rice, zucchini and squash
• Monday, May 31: No meals
Fairmont
• Wednesday, May 26: Beef and black bean taco salad
• Thursday, May 27: Meatloaf
• Friday, May 28: Tuna melt
Utica Senior Center
• Wednesday, May 26: Meatloaf, corn delight, green beans, whole wheat bread, peaches, mandarin orange cake
• Friday, May 28: Pulled pork on a bun, baked beans, apples, carrots
• Wednesday, June 2: French dip sandwich, au jus, green beans, baby carrots, peaches, dessert
• Friday, June 4: Tuna casserole, mixed vegetables, applesauce, baby carrots, roll, dessert
• Wednesday, June 9: Hamburger, macaroni salad, steamed broccoli, mandarin oranges, dessert
• Friday, June 11: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, strawberries, rolls, dessert