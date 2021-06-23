Senior Meals

York Senior Center
• Wednesday, June 23: Parmesan chicken, baked potato, sugar snap peas, mixed fruit, dinner roll
• Thursday, June 24: Beef barley soup, egg salad sandwich, coleslaw, baby carrots, fresh fruit
• Friday, June 25: Goulash, wax beans, lettuce salad, grapes, garlic stick
• Monday, June 28: Chicken patty sandwich, sweet potato fries, mixed vegetables, applesauce
• Tuesday, June 29: Turkey and cheese sandwich, garden macaroni salad, cauliflower, fresh fruit
• Wednesday, June 30: Salisbury steak, parsley potatoes, Tuscan vegetables, pineapple, wheat bread
• Thursday, July 1: Chicken salad sandwich, pickled beets, fruit salad, tomato slices, fruit
• Friday, July 2: Cheeseburger, potatoes with onions/peppers, apple crumb pie
York Leisure Home
• Wednesday, June 23: Parmesan chicken, baked potato, sugar snap peas, mixed fruit, dinner roll
• Friday, June 25: Goulash, wax beans, lettuce salad, grapes, garlic stick
• Monday, June 28: Chicken patty sandwich, sweet potato fries, mixed vegetables, applesauce
• Wednesday, June 30: Salisbury steak, parsley potatoes, Tuscan vegetables, pineapple, wheat bread
• Friday, July 2: Cheeseburger, potatoes with onions/peppers, apple crumb pie
McCool Junction
• Wednesday, June 23: Parmesan chicken, baked potato, sugar snap peas, mixed fruit, dinner roll
• Friday, June 25: Goulash, wax beans, lettuce salad, grapes, garlic stick
• Monday, June 28: Chicken patty sandwich, sweet potato fries, mixed vegetables, applesauce
• Wednesday, June 30: Salisbury steak, parsley potatoes, Tuscan vegetables, pineapple, wheat bread
• Friday, July 2: Cheeseburger, potatoes with onions/peppers, apple crumb pie
York Meals on Wheels
• Wednesday, June 23: Spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread, green beans
• Thursday, June 24: Teriyaki beef and broccoli, fried rice, rangoons
• Friday, June 25: Chicken enchiladas, Spanish potatoes, fiesta corn
• Monday, June 28: Beef and cheddar, French fries, mixed vegetables
• Tuesday, June 29: Lasagna, garlic bread, carrots
• Wednesday, June 30: Cashew chicken, lo mein, eggrolls, snap peas
Fairmont
• Wednesday, June 23: Breaded pork cutlet
• Thursday, June 24: Pork loin chops
• Friday, June 25: Salmon patty
• Monday, June 28: Italian sub
• Tuesday, June 29: Meatloaf
• Wednesday, June 30: Chicken and spinach enchiladas
Utica Senior Center
• Wednesday, June 23: Fish, bread, coleslaw, beets, grapes, dessert
• Friday, June 25: Pork roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, strawberries, rolls, dessert
• Wednesday, June 30: Sloppy joe, potato salad, fresh vegetables, watermelon, dessert