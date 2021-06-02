Senior Meals

York Senior Center
• Wednesday, June 2: Ham, sweet potatoes, lima beans, tropical fruit, cornbread
• Thursday, June 3: Chicken salad sandwich, pickled beets, lettuce salad, fresh fruit
• Friday, June 4: Breaded fish and cheese sandwich, coleslaw, buttered beets, apricots
• Monday, June 7: Cheeseburger, black bean salad, tater tots, tomato/lettuce, orange wedges
• Tuesday, June 8: Pimento cheese sandwich, nacho soup, mandarin orange salad, broccoli, fresh fruit
• Wednesday, June 9: Fried chicken, potato salad, green beans, green pears, dinner roll
• Thursday, June 10: Tuna salad sandwich, potato soup, pea salad, lettuce salad, fresh fruit
• Friday, June 11: Hamburger and Spanish rice casserole, squash blend, vegetables, banana, multi-grain bread
York Leisure Home
• Wednesday, June 2: Ham, sweet potatoes, lima beans, tropical fruit, cornbread
• Friday, June 4: Breaded fish and cheese sandwich, coleslaw, buttered beets, apricots
• Monday, June 7: Cheeseburger, black bean salad, tater tots, tomato/lettuce, orange wedges
• Wednesday, June 9: Fried chicken, potato salad, green beans, green pears, dinner roll
• Friday, June 11: Hamburger and Spanish rice casserole, squash blend, vegetables, banana, multi-grain bread
McCool Junction
• Wednesday, June 2: Ham, sweet potatoes, lima beans, tropical fruit, cornbread
• Friday, June 4: Breaded fish and cheese sandwich, coleslaw, buttered beets, apricots
• Monday, June 7: Cheeseburger, black bean salad, tater tots, tomato/lettuce, orange wedges
• Wednesday, June 9: Fried chicken, potato salad, green beans, green pears, dinner roll
• Friday, June 11: Hamburger and Spanish rice casserole, squash blend, vegetables, banana, multi-grain bread
York Meals on Wheels
• Wednesday, June 2: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans
• Thursday, June 3: Philly cheesesteaks, onions and peppers, chips
• Friday, June 4: Teriyaki chicken, lo mein, eggrolls, snap peas
• Monday, June 7: Chicken cordon bleu, roasted potatoes, asparagus
• Tuesday, June 8: Barbecued brisket, macaroni and cheese, carrots
• Wednesday, June 9: Roasted pork loin, mushroom rice, zucchini and squash
• Thursday, June 10: Spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread, green beans
• Friday, June 11: Baked tilapia, rice pilaf, Brussel sprouts
Utica Senior Center
• Wednesday, June 2: French dip sandwich, au jus, green beans, baby carrots, peaches, dessert
• Friday, June 4: Tuna casserole, mixed vegetables, applesauce, baby carrots, roll, dessert
• Wednesday, June 9: Hamburger, macaroni salad, steamed broccoli, mandarin oranges, dessert
• Friday, June 11: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, strawberries, rolls, dessert