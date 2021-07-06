Senior meals

York Senior Center
• Wednesday, July 7: Ham, sweet potatoes, Tuscan vegetables, peaches, cornbread
• Thursday, July 8: Beef and provolone cheese wrap, black bean salad, tomato slices, lettuce salad, broccoli cheese soup, fruit
• Friday, July 9: Breaded fish and cheese sandwich, coleslaw, peas, mandarin oranges with bananas
• Monday, July 12: Polish dog, hashbrown patty, country vegetables, tropical fruit
• Tuesday, July 13: Crab salad sandwich, pineapple salad, cauliflower, lettuce salad, fruit
• Wednesday, July 14: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, green pears, dinner roll
• Thursday, July 15: Egg salad sandwich, chicken noodle soup, kidney bean salad, lettuce salad, celery sticks, fruit
• Friday, July 16: Spanish rice and hamburger casserole, broccoli, pineapple, biscuit
York Leisure Home
• Wednesday, July 7: Ham, sweet potatoes, Tuscan vegetables, peaches, cornbread
• Friday, July 9: Breaded fish and cheese sandwich, coleslaw, peas, mandarin oranges with bananas
• Monday, July 12: Polish dog, hashbrown patty, country vegetables, tropical fruit
• Wednesday, July 14: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, green pears, dinner roll
• Friday, July 16: Spanish rice and hamburger casserole, broccoli, pineapple, biscuit
McCool Junction
• Wednesday, July 7: Ham, sweet potatoes, Tuscan vegetables, peaches, cornbread
• Friday, July 9: Breaded fish and cheese sandwich, coleslaw, peas, mandarin oranges with bananas
• Monday, July 12: Polish dog, hashbrown patty, country vegetables, tropical fruit
• Wednesday, July 14: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, green pears, dinner roll
• Friday, July 16: Spanish rice and hamburger casserole, broccoli, pineapple, biscuit
York Meals on Wheels
• Wednesday, July 7: Chicken and dumplings, zucchini
• Thursday, July 8: Tamales, Spanish rice, fiesta corn
• Friday, July 9: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, carrots
• Monday, July 12: Spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread, green beans
• Tuesday, July 13: Fried catfish, hush puppies, asparagus
• Wednesday, July 14: Brisket sandwich, baked beans, broccoli
• Thursday, July 15: Chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts
• Friday, July 16: Italian wrap, pasta salad, chips
Utica Senior Center
• Wednesday, July 7: Pork fritter sandwich, green beans, cucumber salad, watermelon, dessert
• Friday, July 9: Chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, peaches, rolls, dessert
• Wednesday, July 14: Barbecued pulled pork on a bun, baked beans, coleslaw, cantaloupe, dessert
• Friday, July 16: Lasagna with meat sauce, tossed salad, steamed carrots, garlic bread, mandarin oranges, dessert
• Wednesday, July 21: Chicken alfredo, cottage cheese, broccoli, watermelon, rolls, dessert
• Friday, July 23: Ham and scalloped potatoes, green beans, pineapple, rolls, dessert