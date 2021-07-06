 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senior meals
0 comments

Senior meals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

York Senior Center

• Wednesday, July 7: Ham, sweet potatoes, Tuscan vegetables, peaches, cornbread

• Thursday, July 8: Beef and provolone cheese wrap, black bean salad, tomato slices, lettuce salad, broccoli cheese soup, fruit

• Friday, July 9: Breaded fish and cheese sandwich, coleslaw, peas, mandarin oranges with bananas

• Monday, July 12: Polish dog, hashbrown patty, country vegetables, tropical fruit

• Tuesday, July 13: Crab salad sandwich, pineapple salad, cauliflower, lettuce salad, fruit

• Wednesday, July 14: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, green pears, dinner roll

• Thursday, July 15: Egg salad sandwich, chicken noodle soup, kidney bean salad, lettuce salad, celery sticks, fruit

• Friday, July 16: Spanish rice and hamburger casserole, broccoli, pineapple, biscuit

York Leisure Home

• Wednesday, July 7: Ham, sweet potatoes, Tuscan vegetables, peaches, cornbread

• Friday, July 9: Breaded fish and cheese sandwich, coleslaw, peas, mandarin oranges with bananas

• Monday, July 12: Polish dog, hashbrown patty, country vegetables, tropical fruit

• Wednesday, July 14: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, green pears, dinner roll

• Friday, July 16: Spanish rice and hamburger casserole, broccoli, pineapple, biscuit

McCool Junction

• Wednesday, July 7: Ham, sweet potatoes, Tuscan vegetables, peaches, cornbread

• Friday, July 9: Breaded fish and cheese sandwich, coleslaw, peas, mandarin oranges with bananas

• Monday, July 12: Polish dog, hashbrown patty, country vegetables, tropical fruit

• Wednesday, July 14: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, green pears, dinner roll

• Friday, July 16: Spanish rice and hamburger casserole, broccoli, pineapple, biscuit

York Meals on Wheels

• Wednesday, July 7: Chicken and dumplings, zucchini

• Thursday, July 8: Tamales, Spanish rice, fiesta corn

• Friday, July 9: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, carrots

• Monday, July 12: Spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread, green beans

• Tuesday, July 13: Fried catfish, hush puppies, asparagus

• Wednesday, July 14: Brisket sandwich, baked beans, broccoli

• Thursday, July 15: Chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts

• Friday, July 16: Italian wrap, pasta salad, chips

Utica Senior Center

• Wednesday, July 7: Pork fritter sandwich, green beans, cucumber salad, watermelon, dessert

• Friday, July 9: Chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, peaches, rolls, dessert

• Wednesday, July 14: Barbecued pulled pork on a bun, baked beans, coleslaw, cantaloupe, dessert

• Friday, July 16: Lasagna with meat sauce, tossed salad, steamed carrots, garlic bread, mandarin oranges, dessert

• Wednesday, July 21: Chicken alfredo, cottage cheese, broccoli, watermelon, rolls, dessert

• Friday, July 23: Ham and scalloped potatoes, green beans, pineapple, rolls, dessert

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversary -- Hartig, 50 years
Family

Anniversary -- Hartig, 50 years

  • Updated

YORK -- Happy "50" Wedding Anniversary to Marlin and Mary Hartig! Please join us in celebrating this milestone with a card shower. Cards can b…

Birth -- Pedersen
Family

Birth -- Pedersen

  • Updated

Rob and Melanie (Veik) Pedersen, of Waco, are the parents of a daughter, Sadie Marlene Pedersen, born at 10:41 a.m. on June 8, 2021 at York Ge…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News