Rowan rings in the New Year: York’s first baby of 2021 arrives

YORK – The arrival of York’s first baby of 2021, Rowan Jack Holtmeier, is a spark of joy in tumultuous times.

“There was the uncertainty of what happens if I do get [COVID-19]. It was a little nerve-racking,” said Rowan’s mother, Megan Johnson. “It was just a crazy time.” The couple had a small baby shower with family and close friends in anticipation of the little boy’s arrival, but plan on a bigger celebration in the future. Even so, Rowan’s father Chris Holtmeier said there was a positive aspect to expecting during the novel coronavirus pandemic. “It was a good year to be pregnant,” he said, shrugging. “You can’t do anything anyway.”

Rowan is the couple’s first child. His middle name, Jack, comes from his grandfather. “Rowan” was something original. “I kind of liked it, so that’s what we decided with,” Megan said.

Rowan arrived a bit earlier than expected, coming into the world at York General 7:28 p.m., January 4. He weighed 5 pounds, 14.4 ounces and was 18 ½ inches long. However, Rowan won’t get to be introduced to the world for a while, due to the pandemic. “We’re probably going to hunker down at home for the next few months – just in case,” Megan said. In the meantime, family and friends will be waiting anxiously to meet Rowan, Megan said. “Our families are wanting to see him so badly.”

