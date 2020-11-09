 Skip to main content
Gresham woman celebrates century mark, coronavirus style
A happy drive-by birthday

Gresham woman celebrates century mark, coronavirus style

GRESHAM – The novel coronavirus couldn’t stop friends and family from wishing Gresham resident Ruth Abresch a happy 100th birthday.

The drive-through birthday wishes were organized by a group of special friends who have morning coffee together. Adelle Tonniges and her sister came up with the original idea. “She’s always been a good friend,” Tonniges said. “In a small community you’re just like family anyway.”

Celebrant Cindy Avery said the community-wide event was a fitting way to honor her. “She’s been a part of our community for many, many years,” she said.

The morning coffee-hatched plan started out fairly simply, but soon word spread around Gresham, Tonniges said. “It just went from there.”

Thirty-five cars, two fire trucks and three horses lined up for five blocks, and paraded around Abresch’s house in Gresham. “It was good to see everyone out and about recognizing her special day,” Avery said. “I think she was really surprised.”

Danielle Scheele – who has known Abresch all of her life – brought her family on horseback. Scheele said she thought the hoofed mode of transportation was appropriate for the celebration. “Back when Ruth was younger, she used to be around horses a lot,” she said. “I thought it would be kind of neat to put them in the parade.”

IMG_3419

Danielle Scheele and her family rode horseback to wish Gresham resident and lifelong friend Ruth Abresch a happy 100th birthday in a coronavirus-friendly birthday celebration drive-through. In this photo are (l-r): Cindy Schulte, Sage Scheele, Eastyn Scheele and Paityn Scheele.

The outpouring of birthday wishes came after Abresch spent some time with her family. “They told me later you have to stand outside. When the fire truck came and blew its siren, you knew they were coming,” Abresch said.

“She stood out there the entire time,” Tonniges said. “I just wanted so badly to give her a big hug, but you just can’t do that.” Abresch said she understood the circumstances. “With the virus we just played it cool.”

Abresch said she enjoyed the special way the community came together to honor her reaching the century mark. “It went splendid,” Abresch said. “It was God’s blessing.”

For birthday number 101 Abresch said she hopes the world will look a little different so that she and family can do some traveling. In recent years, Abresch has made the trek across Nebraska to check off stops on the Nebraska Passport.

Still, Abresch is keeping an open mind about her 101st birthday – whether there is another community parade, or if she travels the state.

“We’ll wait and see what happens next year.”

