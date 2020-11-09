Gresham woman celebrates century mark, coronavirus style

GRESHAM – The novel coronavirus couldn’t stop friends and family from wishing Gresham resident Ruth Abresch a happy 100th birthday.

The drive-through birthday wishes were organized by a group of special friends who have morning coffee together. Adelle Tonniges and her sister came up with the original idea. “She’s always been a good friend,” Tonniges said. “In a small community you’re just like family anyway.”

Celebrant Cindy Avery said the community-wide event was a fitting way to honor her. “She’s been a part of our community for many, many years,” she said.

The morning coffee-hatched plan started out fairly simply, but soon word spread around Gresham, Tonniges said. “It just went from there.”

Thirty-five cars, two fire trucks and three horses lined up for five blocks, and paraded around Abresch’s house in Gresham. “It was good to see everyone out and about recognizing her special day,” Avery said. “I think she was really surprised.”