Fun Club Chit Chat -- What's up with the Fun Club?

You may be aware that my husband Dave and I are retiring from the Fun Club. We'll be around for another year as we have three trips coming up that were planned and postponed during the pandemic. Here's the latest information on each one.

French River Cruise

The Fun Club is hosting a travel show featuring next year's international adventure titled "Normandy, Paris, and the Seine River Cruise." The trip is scheduled for April 2022 and you can learn all about it next month on Tuesday, June 15, at 1:30 p.m. at the Chances R Beer Garden. A representative from Premier World Discovery will showcase the tour in a power-point presentation.

The program is free but reservations are required. Please call me at 402-366-9648 or call Dave at 402-366-4322 to reserve a spot. That will help us plan for seating and refreshments. You do not have to have traveled with the Fun Club previously to register for any of our trips or programs.

Travelers will love this tour because it features the beloved landmarks in Paris, the charming French countryside and the historic World War II sites of Normandy. Cruising on the Seine River in the 144 passenger Amadeus Diamond will be another highlight.

National Parks Tour