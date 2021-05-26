Fun Club Chit Chat -- What's up with the Fun Club?

You may be aware that my husband Dave and I are retiring from the Fun Club. We'll be around for another year as we have three trips coming up that were planned and postponed during the pandemic. Here's the latest information on each one.
French River Cruise
The Fun Club is hosting a travel show featuring next year's international adventure titled "Normandy, Paris, and the Seine River Cruise." The trip is scheduled for April 2022 and you can learn all about it next month on Tuesday, June 15, at 1:30 p.m. at the Chances R Beer Garden. A representative from Premier World Discovery will showcase the tour in a power-point presentation.
The program is free but reservations are required. Please call me at 402-366-9648 or call Dave at 402-366-4322 to reserve a spot. That will help us plan for seating and refreshments. You do not have to have traveled with the Fun Club previously to register for any of our trips or programs.
Travelers will love this tour because it features the beloved landmarks in Paris, the charming French countryside and the historic World War II sites of Normandy. Cruising on the Seine River in the 144 passenger Amadeus Diamond will be another highlight.
National Parks Tour
The Fun Club will tour "Yellowstone, the Grand Tetons and Glacier National Parks" on a 12-day motorcoach tour this summer. The dates are Thursday, July 15, to Monday, July 26, 2021. The cost is $2,742 per person for double motel room occupancy. A single room is higher. We can accommodate only four more travelers. Call us soon if you're interested.
Currently, motorcoach groups must have proof of COVID-19 vaccinations to enter both Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons National Parks. We also recommend participants be good walkers.
The scenic tour includes the spectacular "Going to the Sun Road" in Glacier National Park, a relaxing float trip on the Snake River in Wyoming, the unique mud pots and geysers of Yellowstone and the chance to see wildlife in all three national parks.
Iceland Adventure
Our Iceland Adventure is set for Wednesday, Oct. 6, through Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Travelers will enjoy a one-hotel stay during the seven-day and six-night tour of this unique island nation. The country features interesting landscapes created by glaciers and volcanoes. It's a progressive nation that is proud of its Viking heritage.
We are traveling with Premier World Discovery on this adventure and we currently have openings.
Trip Information
Brochures and the reservation form for all three tours may be found on our website at www.yorkfunclub.com. Or you may call or text me at 402-366-9648 or Dave at 402-366-4322 and ask us to mail the brochure.
Gift Certificates and Travel Credit
The Fun Club has only these three trips scheduled and we do not anticipate adding any additional tours. If you have an unused gift certificate or travel credit from the Fun Club, please return it to us at York Fun Club, Box 278, York, NE 68467 soon. We will reimburse you for any unused portion.