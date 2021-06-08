Fun Club Chit Chat -- Meet the Gannon Travel Associates

You are probably aware that my husband Dave and I are planning to retire and discontinue the Fun Club. We have loved escorting Fun Club travelers at home and abroad for the past 20 years but we know it's time to look to the future.

Today we are happy to announce that Gannon Travel Associates will offer tour opportunities to our area travelers. This tour agency is located in Grand Island and specializes in group travel. They offer trips to musical theatre, casino excursions, mystery trips, and tours to both domestic and international locations, which is what the Fun Club has done for years.

Gary and Connie Gannon are the owners and have over 20 years of experience in developing and escorting tours. Their son Jeff is their sales representative and Deb Lemburg is the office manager.

You'll have an opportunity to meet them at a reception at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, at the York Senior Center located at 725 Nebraska Ave. The activity is free but reservations are required to help us plan for seating and refreshments.

The Fun Club staff is handling registration and you may call or text me at 402-366-9648 or call or text Dave at 402-366-4322. If you text, be sure to tell us your name(s) and how many reservations you would like. If you prefer, you may email the information to us at yorkfunclub@gmail.com.