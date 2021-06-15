Fun Club Chit Chat -- Iceland in October

I was checking my calendar recently and was reminded that earlier this year the Fun Club was scheduled to tour Iceland in June. Due to COVID restrictions, that obviously didn't happen.

Iceland has been lucky to have had a low rate of coronavirus. This is partly due to their isolation and also because the country set up strict travel regulations for tourists. Due to the restrictions in force early this year, our tour was rescheduled for October.

Iceland is now allowing fully vaccinated travelers to enter their country. Due to their stringent precautions, it's possibly one of the safest places in the world to travel right now. And I found out yesterday that there are several openings for the October tour!

The best time to visit Iceland

Iceland is a beautiful Nordic country and it is stunning any time of year. We originally chose to travel there in June because the temperature is a little warmer and days are longer. Iceland is the land of the midnight sun and for several months in the summer it never really gets dark. This natural phenomenon is caused by the tilt in the earth's axis at higher latitude locations such as Iceland.