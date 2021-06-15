Fun Club Chit Chat -- Iceland in October

I was checking my calendar recently and was reminded that earlier this year the Fun Club was scheduled to tour Iceland in June. Due to COVID restrictions, that obviously didn't happen.
Iceland has been lucky to have had a low rate of coronavirus. This is partly due to their isolation and also because the country set up strict travel regulations for tourists. Due to the restrictions in force early this year, our tour was rescheduled for October.
Iceland is now allowing fully vaccinated travelers to enter their country. Due to their stringent precautions, it's possibly one of the safest places in the world to travel right now. And I found out yesterday that there are several openings for the October tour!
The best time to visit Iceland
Iceland is a beautiful Nordic country and it is stunning any time of year. We originally chose to travel there in June because the temperature is a little warmer and days are longer. Iceland is the land of the midnight sun and for several months in the summer it never really gets dark. This natural phenomenon is caused by the tilt in the earth's axis at higher latitude locations such as Iceland.
In contrast, in early October there's about nine hours of sun each day. But that's still plenty of daylight for touring and taking pictures. We've also been told the fall colors are gorgeous in Iceland at that time of year with its ever-changing landscape. Another bonus is it's a less busy time because the summer tourists are gone.
But the big reason for visiting in October is the opportunity to experience the Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis. The sun rises around 7:30 a.m. and sets around 6:50 p.m. during the time we'll visit. With about 15 hours of darkness, we have a great opportunity to see the Northern Lights. The months of September through April are considered the best times to visit if you wish to experience that amazing phenomenon.
Iceland reservation form
If you're interested in exploring this unique and enchanting island country, please complete the reservation form, which you'll find in the trip brochure, and send it with your deposit to the York Fun Club. The brochure also includes a brief itinerary and trip details.
The brochure may be viewed on-line at www.yorkfunclub.com or you may pick one up at the York News-Times at the front counter. Or please email, text or call the Fun Club to request a brochure or to ask questions. The Fun Club staff has continued to work remotely, but you may email us at yorkfunclub@gmail.com. Please call or text me at 402-366-9648 or Dave at 402-366-4322.
Meet the Gannons
If you read this column last week, you know that Dave and I are retiring and the Fun Club will cease to exist after we complete the Iceland tour in October and the Seine River Cruise next April. The Gannon Associates from Grand Island operate in a manner similar to the Fun Club.
They include day trips, casino excursions, mystery tours, and multi-day trips at home and abroad on their schedule. They would like to meet potential travelers and are hosting a reception on Tuesday, June 29, at the York Senior Center. The reception is free but reservations are required to help them plan for seating and refreshments.
You may call or text Bernice at 402-366-9648 or call or text Dave at 402-366-4322 to reserve a spot. If you text, be sure to include your name and the number of reservations you desire. You may also email us at yorkfunclub@gmail.com.