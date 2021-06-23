Fun Club Chit Chat -- Fun Club activities last week and next week

Due to the Mettenbrink plans for retirement, there aren't many activities on the Fun Club schedule these days. However, last week the Fun Club hosted a travel show featuring our April 2022 Seine River Cruise in France. I think everyone who attended was quite excited about the tour at the conclusion of the presentation.
Have you been on a European River Cruise? The Fun Club has done several river cruises through the years and travelers tend to love them.
We'll be cruising on the Amadeus Diamond which some consider the jewel of the French waterways following its complete renovation in 2019. The 60 staterooms and 12 suites accommodate up to 144 passengers and have all the amenities of an upscale hotel.
There are so many fabulous destinations on this tour! We'll see the beloved Paris landmarks that line the Seine River including the Notre Dame Cathedral, the Louvre and the Eiffel Tower.
I'm also excited for the interesting stops we'll make as we cruise along the route. We'll visit the villages where Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet and other great Impressionist Masters lived and painted. We'll see magnificent cathedrals and medieval half-timbered houses.
Many of our passengers are looking forward to the Normandy tour which will feature historic landmarks of World War II. We'll stop at Omaha Beach, the most famous of the D-Day beaches. We'll visit the American Cemetery where over 9,000 American troops are laid to rest. We'll explore the famous Normandy coastline with its cliff-top paths and impressive views.
If you're interested, let us know soon as we never know how quickly the tour will fill. You will find the brochure on our website at www.yorkfunclub.com. Or you may pick up a brochure at the York News-Times or call or text me at 402-366-9648 or Dave at 402-366-4322. To reserve your spot, please complete the registration form and send it to the Fun Club with a deposit.
Next week - Meet the Gannons
Dave and I have loved escorting Fun Club travelers at home and abroad for the past 20 years but we plan to retire after the Normandy, Paris and Seine River Cruise in April 2022 mentioned above. Prior to that we'll escort the tour to Yellowstone, Glacier and Grand Tetons National Parks next month and the Adventure in Iceland in October 2021. We will not add any more day trips or multi-day tours to the schedule.
With the absence of additional Fun Club tours, we want to remind you that Gannon Travel Associates of Grand Island will offer tour opportunities to our area travelers. This tour agency is located in Grand Island and specializes in group travel. They offer trips to musical theatre, casino excursions, mystery trips and tours to both domestic and international locations, which is what the Fun Club has done for years.
Gary and Connie Gannon are the owners and have over 20 years of experience in developing and escorting tours. Their son Jeff is their sales representative and Deb Lemburg is the office manager.
You'll have an opportunity to meet them at a reception at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, at the York Senior Center located at 725 Nebraska Ave. Out-of-towners might appreciate knowing the Senior Center is immediately north of the York Community Center which has a 211 East 7th Street address.
The activity is free but reservations are required to help them plan for seating and refreshments. The Fun Club staff is handling registration and you may call or text me at 402-366-9648 or call or text Dave at 402-366-4322. If you text, be sure to tell us your name(s) and how many reservations you would like. If you prefer, you may email the information to us at yorkfunclub@gmail.com.
The Gannons have a terrific schedule of tours planned. Come and meet them and learn more, but don't forget to register by calling the Fun Club at one of the above numbers.