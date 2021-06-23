Fun Club Chit Chat -- Fun Club activities last week and next week

Due to the Mettenbrink plans for retirement, there aren't many activities on the Fun Club schedule these days. However, last week the Fun Club hosted a travel show featuring our April 2022 Seine River Cruise in France. I think everyone who attended was quite excited about the tour at the conclusion of the presentation.

Have you been on a European River Cruise? The Fun Club has done several river cruises through the years and travelers tend to love them.

We'll be cruising on the Amadeus Diamond which some consider the jewel of the French waterways following its complete renovation in 2019. The 60 staterooms and 12 suites accommodate up to 144 passengers and have all the amenities of an upscale hotel.

There are so many fabulous destinations on this tour! We'll see the beloved Paris landmarks that line the Seine River including the Notre Dame Cathedral, the Louvre and the Eiffel Tower.

I'm also excited for the interesting stops we'll make as we cruise along the route. We'll visit the villages where Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet and other great Impressionist Masters lived and painted. We'll see magnificent cathedrals and medieval half-timbered houses.