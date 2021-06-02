Fun Club Chit Chat -- Adventures with the Fun Club

Recently, I was flipping through some past trip photos on the computer. Sometimes I'm surprised by the number of things we see and experience on a tour. Our 2013 trip to the Southwest included the Grand Canyon, Zion National Park and Bryce Canyon National Park. We also made a fun stop in Las Vegas. And since the Hoover Dam is only 45-minutes from Vegas, it was also included.

I usually don't find engineering projects all that interesting but I have to admit I was impressed with Hoover Dam. The dam was constructed between 1931 and 1936 during the Great Depression and maybe that's why I found it so fascinating. Such a large concrete structure had never been built before and some of the techniques used were unproven. Today this massive engineering accomplishment, which provides electricity and drinking water throughout the Southwest, is still a testament to man's ability to construct colossal projects in the middle of nowhere.

Just as interesting is the arch bridge that spans the Colorado River between Arizona and Nevada. The bridge rerouted the U.S. Highway 93 traffic from its previous path along the crest of Hoover Dam. Several hairpin turns and blind curves were eliminated with the construction of this bridge which opened in 2010. At 840 feet above the Colorado River it is the second-highest bridge in the U. S. after the Royal Gorge Bridge.