Fun Club Chit Chat -- Adventures with the Fun Club

Recently, I was flipping through some past trip photos on the computer. Sometimes I'm surprised by the number of things we see and experience on a tour. Our 2013 trip to the Southwest included the Grand Canyon, Zion National Park and Bryce Canyon National Park. We also made a fun stop in Las Vegas. And since the Hoover Dam is only 45-minutes from Vegas, it was also included.
I usually don't find engineering projects all that interesting but I have to admit I was impressed with Hoover Dam. The dam was constructed between 1931 and 1936 during the Great Depression and maybe that's why I found it so fascinating. Such a large concrete structure had never been built before and some of the techniques used were unproven. Today this massive engineering accomplishment, which provides electricity and drinking water throughout the Southwest, is still a testament to man's ability to construct colossal projects in the middle of nowhere.
Just as interesting is the arch bridge that spans the Colorado River between Arizona and Nevada. The bridge rerouted the U.S. Highway 93 traffic from its previous path along the crest of Hoover Dam. Several hairpin turns and blind curves were eliminated with the construction of this bridge which opened in 2010. At 840 feet above the Colorado River it is the second-highest bridge in the U. S. after the Royal Gorge Bridge.
This year we have different locations scheduled, and they will be just as interesting. We still have openings in each of the coming tours.
2021-2022 tours
Yellowstone, the Grand Tetons and Glacier National Parks will be our destinations on July 15 through July 26, 2021. The 12-day motorcoach tour will provide plenty of highlights including a chance for wildlife viewing. The cost is $2,742 per person with double room occupancy; a single room is higher.
The Iceland Explorer tour will be held Oct. 6-12, 2021. The rugged landscape and unique sites of this island nation are impressive. Five nights in one hotel is a bonus travelers will enjoy. The cost of the seven-day tour is $4,095 per person; a single room is higher.
Normandy, Paris and the Seine River Cruise are scheduled for April 26 - May 4, 2022. The well-known landmarks of Paris, the beautiful French countryside and the historic sites of Normandy are included. Travelers will love the seven-night cruise on the 144-passenger Amadeus Diamond. The cost starts at $4,795 per person. The rate varies with stateroom choice.
Brochures for each of these trips are available at the front desk of the News-Times or at the Fun Club website at www.yorkfunclub.com. You may also call or text Bernice at 402-366-9648 or Dave at 402-366-4322 and request a brochure be mailed to you.
Travel Show featuring French River Cruise
The big event this month will be the Travel Show featuring the Seine River Cruise mentioned above. It will be held Tuesday, June 15, at the Chances R Beer Garden starting at 1:30 p.m. A representative from Premier World Discovery will present a power point program on this 2022 tour.
Interested travelers are asked to call Bernice at 402-366-9648 or Dave at 402-366-4322 to register for the event. The activity is free but reservations are required to help us plan for seating and refreshments. You do not have to have traveled with the Fun Club previously. Travelers of any age are welcome to attend.