For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

In wake of the Uvelde shooting, it’s clear change is needed

The United States has a problem with mass shootings – and it’s long past time to finally take action

To be completely frank, I’m tired.

Tired of checking social media on a given day only to discover there’s been yet another mass shooting somewhere in the country. Tired of not being surprised anymore when news of such a shooting arrives. Tired of the brief gun control debate that inevitably pops up in the days following a mass shooting, only for no changes to happen and the issue to die down until the next mass shooting happens to spark the debate for a few days all over again.

Tired of listening to public figures like Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr speaking out in favor of change in the wake of tragedies like what happened earlier this week at the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas or 10 days earlier in Buffalo, only to be met with cries like “stick to sports.” Like being concerned with issues in our country is only for politicians to worry about and everyone else should just stay quiet and toe the line.

I’m tired of it.

Make no mistake, the United States has a problem with mass shootings. In the span of a week and a half, two separate incidents in Buffalo and Uvalde have left 31 dead and 20 more wounded. That’s 31 lives unnecessarily lost in 10 days, all because this country stubbornly refuses to admit something is wrong.

Those two shootings aren’t isolated incidents, either. Instead, they’re part of a growing trend.

The Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit data collection agency recording incidents of gun violence, defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot or killed. According to the organization’s data, the Uvalde shooting was the 212th mass shooting in the U.S. in the first five months of 2022 alone.

Granted, not all the mass shootings on the Gun Violence Archive’s list had even one fatality, but when taken into context with the deadlier shootings, even the small incidents begin to add up.

At some point, it’s time to accept and recognize that some sort of change is necessary. We can quibble about what the best measures to take are, but merely sticking to the status quo simply isn’t working.

The BBC’s story “America’s gun culture – in seven charts” has been updated to include the Uvalde shooting and includes a chart that uses data from the FBI to list the 13 deadliest mass shootings in the United States over the past 20 years.

Of those 13 shootings, 11 have come since 2007 or later (the two outliers are the 1999 Columbine shooting and 1991 shooting in Killeen, Texas). Three of the 11 – the shootings at Virginia Tech, Fort Hood, Texas and Binghamton, New York – occurred between 2007 and 2009. The remaining eight occurred in 2012 or later.

That means 61.5% of the 13 deadliest mass shootings in the U.S. over the past 20 years have come in the last decade. Debate the cause of the shootings or the best measures to take all you want, but at this point it’s clear something needs to be done.

Some people have suggested the answer is simply to give more people guns; I disagree with that sentiment. In the Buffalo shooting on May 14, one of the victims was an armed security officer. He fired at the shooter and gave other potential victims extra time to escape in the process, which is obviously good, but it didn’t prevent the shooting altogether.

At the same time, I don’t think banning all guns or specific subsets of firearms – such as assault rifles, is quite the right answer either.

Do I think regular civilians really need military-grade weapons? Not particularly, but I very much doubt that outright bans are the answer – look no further than Prohibition for an example of a ban that failed.

Instead, I most favor moderate forms of gun control. Rather than ban guns, make it harder for firearms to end up in the wrong hands. Implement mandatory background checks and require proof of a permit before somebody can buy a gun. Allow permits to own firearms to be obtained only after people pass multiple tests to show they understand how to operate guns safely, similar to how teenagers have to pass a bunch of tests and obtain a permit before they’re allowed to drive.

But Christian, one might say, doesn’t the Second Amendment say I have a right to bear arms? There’s no amendment that makes operating a vehicle a Constitutional right.

It’s true that those are both valid statements, but I would counter with the fact that the powers of the amendments are not absolute.

Take the First Amendment, which guarantees the freedom of speech among other things. There are restrictions on what qualifies as protected speech – types of unprotected speech include obscenity and defamation, for example.

In addition to regulations on what counts as protected speech, there are other restrictions on the First Amendment such as the “time, place and manner” restriction or the “imminent lawless action” restriction. The popular example of “shouting ‘fire’ in a crowded theatre” would be one such restriction because of its danger in provoking violence.

If the powers of the First Amendment can be restricted, it stands to reason the right to bear arms provided by the Second Amendment can also be restricted. Smaller, moderate measures like requiring permits and background checks before purchasing a firearm appear to be reasonable restrictions.

They don’t make it impossible for responsible owners to purchase guns, but it does make it harder for firearms to fall into the wrong hands.

I’m not naïve enough to assume this kind of gun control will eliminate mass shootings entirely or that completely eradicating mass shootings is even really possible, but it’ll help reduce the overall number – and that should be a goal everybody can get behind.

The Columbine shooting occurred 23 years ago. It’s been a full decade since the Sandy Hook shooting. Things aren’t getting any better – if anything, it’s getting worse – and it’s beyond time for citizens and politicians alike to recognize it’s time to take action.

Sticking to the status quo simply isn’t working, and I’m tired of pretending it is. Enough is enough.