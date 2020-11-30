Fastest adoption completion in Adopt A Family program history

YORK – It may be the challenging year of 2020 – but that did not stop families, individuals, businesses and organizations from quickly stepping forward and adopting all the families in the Adopt A Family program in record time.

For the first time in the 30-plus-year history of the local program, all the families were adopted by the Thanksgiving holiday. Typically, that goal isn’t achieved until well into December and there have been years where some families almost didn’t get adopted at all.

All 15 families in the program have been spoken for and people are out getting gifts right now.

The program is facilitated by the York News-Times, with assistance from Blue Valley Community Action.

The York News-Times would like to thank everyone who so quickly jumped in and graciously accepted the challenge of making these families’ holidays a little brighter this year.

Those who want to make monetary donations may still do so. Monetary donations are put in an Adopt A Family account which is then accessible to Blue Valley for allocations throughout the year when people find themselves in a financial situation, whether it be for gas, or medication, or utility bills, or car repairs, or for food, etc.