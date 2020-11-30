Fastest adoption completion in Adopt A Family program history

YORK – It may be the challenging year of 2020 – but that did not stop families, individuals, businesses and organizations from quickly stepping forward and adopting all the families in the Adopt A Family program in record time.
For the first time in the 30-plus-year history of the local program, all the families were adopted by the Thanksgiving holiday. Typically, that goal isn’t achieved until well into December and there have been years where some families almost didn’t get adopted at all.
All 15 families in the program have been spoken for and people are out getting gifts right now.
The program is facilitated by the York News-Times, with assistance from Blue Valley Community Action.
The York News-Times would like to thank everyone who so quickly jumped in and graciously accepted the challenge of making these families’ holidays a little brighter this year.
Those who want to make monetary donations may still do so. Monetary donations are put in an Adopt A Family account which is then accessible to Blue Valley for allocations throughout the year when people find themselves in a financial situation, whether it be for gas, or medication, or utility bills, or car repairs, or for food, etc.
To make a monetary donation to this effort, send a check to the York News-Times – written to York Adopt A Family – at Box 279, York, NE, 68467. Donors’ names will be published in the newspaper and online – donations may also be made in the memory of someone. And donors can remain anonymous if they so choose.
Meanwhile, there are also many other wonderful places that holiday donations may be made within the community. There are a number of giving trees at local businesses and churches; the food pantry is always in need of donations; a number of organizations have campaigns going on right now in lieu of their regularly scheduled holiday fundraisers.
Just some of the local fundraisers that are currently underway include:
• York General Auxiliary is currently running its annual Star of Lights campaign. Donations will be accepted at yorkgeneralauxiliary.org or they can be mailed to York General Auxiliary, 2222 N. Lincoln Ave., York, NE 68467.
• McCormick’s Heating and Air is hosting its annual Blue Valley Toys, Toiletry and Food Drive. Items needed are soap, deodorant, toothpaste, toilet paper, toothbrushes and shampoo. Also needed are cereals, peanut butter and jelly, pasta and pasta sauce and all canned foods. Also welcome are all types of toys.. Warm weather gear such as hats and gloves are always needed as well. Monetary donations are accepted to buy things that are not as easily donated – such as milk, bread, meats and other items that have shorter expiration dates. Donations will be accepted at McCormick's Heating & Air Conditioning (302 N. Grant Ave.) until Dec. 12.
• The Friends of the Library Souper Soup Sale will not be held this year, but Friends of the Library members who donated soups and those who typically have purchased soup are instead being asked to monetarily donate what they would have normally spent to the library. There are several categories of gifting. Proceeds are earmarked for additional programs, speakers, equipment, material and supplies for Kilgore Memorial Library.
