Family Reunions

Heiden

Sunday, Aug. 1

YORK – The biennial reunion of the descendants of C. John Heiden will be held Sunday, Aug. 1 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church at 806 N. Beaver Ave. in York.

A potluck dinner will begin at noon. Everyone is asked to bring a dish to share and their own table service. Drinks will be provided. Everyone is asked to enter on the east side of the church.

This will mark the 153rd anniversary of the original homestead in 1868. Everyone is invited to bring photos, mementos, memories and family updates to share with the group. Remind your family members of this date and time. Those with questions can call 402.728.5305.

Richert

Sunday, June 27

YORK – The descendants of Charles and Wilhelmine Richert will host a family reunion at noon on Sunday, June 27 (notice we changed to the month of June and NOT in August now) at the fellowship hall of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York located at 806 N. Beaver Ave.

Those who attend are asked to bring a potluck dinner and table service. Drinks will be furnished. Root beer floats will be served after the meal.

Everyone is invited to share photos, mementos, memories and family updates. Remind your family members of the date and time. Those with questions can call 402.728.5305.