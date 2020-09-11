 Skip to main content
Engagement, Kush - Cooper
Engagement, Kush - Cooper

September 26, 2020

BENEDICT – Cory Lynn Kush of Benedict and Colton Glenn Cooper of Farragut, Iowa announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Parents of the couple are Ken and Dawn Kush of Benedict and Kenny and Tammy Vaill of Farragut, Iowa.

Cory is a 2012 graduate of Cross County Community Schools. She is currently employed as an Administration Assistant at Timpte in Aurora.

Colton is a 2011 graduate of Farragut Community School District. He is currently employed as a Material Handler at Green Plains in York.

A September 26, 2020 wedding is being planned and will take place at Calvary Lutheran Church Swede Home in Stromsburg with a reception to follow at the Cornerstone Ag Event Center in York.

Cory Kush and Colton Cooper

Cory Kush and Colton Cooper
