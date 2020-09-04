 Skip to main content
Birth, Walker
Birth, Walker

Brandon Walker and Alli Nichols, both of York, are the parents of a son, Layton James Walker, born at 7:28 p.m. on August 26, 2020 at York General Hospital in York.

He weighed 8 pounds 13.3 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Grandparents are Genni and Alexander Lekai of Waco and Janelle and Kim Taylor of York. Great-grandparents are Cheryl and Donald Schlueter of Waco, Anita Swaboda, Jim Swaboda, Joe Gonnerman, Emily Gonnerman and Linda and Alex Lekai.

Layton James Walker

