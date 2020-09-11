 Skip to main content
Birth, Steckman
Birth, Steckman

August 26, 2020

Jeff and Kaiti Steckman, of York, are the parents of a son, Kent Elvin Steckman, born at 4:20 a.m. on August, 26, 2020 at York General Hospital.

He weighed 6 pounds and was 19 inches long.

Big sister Sloan, age 7, welcomed him home.

Grandparents are Karen and Gene Williams of Omaha, the late Kent Steckman of Wauneta, Angi Jorgenson of Bellevue and Randy and Julie Jorgenson of Spencer, Iowa. Great-grandparents are Elvin and Deloris Boeckholt of Titonka, Iowa.

Kent Elvin Steckman

Kent Elvin Steckman
