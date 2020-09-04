Birth, Soukup

Ashton and Brooke (Neville) Soukup, of Geneva, are the parents of a daughter, Carlene Rose Soukup, born at 11:44 on August, 28, 2020 at York General Hospital.
She weighed 8 pounds 8 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Siblings Clara, age 4 and Camden, age 2 welcomed her home.
Grandparents are Bruce and Kelly Soukup of Strang, Billy Neville of Florida and Becky Neville of Geneva. Great-grandparents are Opal Matejka of Strang, Darrell Vodicka of Geneva and Leona Soukup of North Bend.
