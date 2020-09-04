 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birth, Soukup
0 comments

Birth, Soukup

August 28, 2020

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Ashton and Brooke (Neville) Soukup, of Geneva, are the parents of a daughter, Carlene Rose Soukup, born at 11:44 on August, 28, 2020 at York General Hospital.

She weighed 8 pounds 8 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Siblings Clara, age 4 and Camden, age 2 welcomed her home.

Grandparents are Bruce and Kelly Soukup of Strang, Billy Neville of Florida and Becky Neville of Geneva. Great-grandparents are Opal Matejka of Strang, Darrell Vodicka of Geneva and Leona Soukup of North Bend.

Carlene Rose Soukup

Carlene Rose Soukup
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birth, Budler
Births

Birth, Budler

Steve and Amy Budler, of Lincoln, are the parents of a son, Leo Anthony Budler, born on June 17, 2020.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News