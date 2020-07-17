Dezarae Shurter, of York, is the mother of a daughter, Knightleigh Michelle Marie Shurter, born at 5:19 p.m. on July 10, 2020 at York General Hospital in York.
She weighed 8 pounds 1.5 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Grandparents are Scott and Dawn Shurter of Kalamazoo, Mich. and Jay and Jackie Fields of Red Cloud. Great-grandparents are Ricky and Cheryl Fuqua of Kearney; Val Pardee of Kalamazoo, Mich.; Lois Shurter of Hastings and Mike Shurter of Lincoln.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.