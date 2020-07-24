Riley and Alexandria Sandall of Lincoln are the parents of a son, Edward Brooks Sandall, born at 7:36 a.m. on June 27, 2020 at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln.
He weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.
Grandparents are Scott and Christina Cerveny of Aurora and Frank and Beth Sandall of York. Great-grandparents are Midge Carlson of Minden, Jolene and the late Roger Cerveny of Independence, Mo., Ralph and Linda Klum of O’Neill and Stan and Grace Schulz of York.
