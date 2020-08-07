Dion and Rebecca Parks, of Lincoln, are the parents of a daughter, Holly Elizabeth Parks, born at 2:22 p.m. on April 18, 2020 at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln.
She weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce and was 20 ¾ inches long.
Big sister Alaina, age 2, welcomed her home.
Grandparents are Steve and Judy Remmers of York and Dan and Sandra Parks of Steinauer.
