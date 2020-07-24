Jake and Taylor (Schmidt) Nugen, of York, are the parents of a son, Rowan Douglas Nugen, born at 2:06 p.m. on July 19, 2020 at York General Hospital in York.
He weighed 6 pounds 4.6 ounces and was 17.5 inches long.
Grandparents are Mark and Lisa Nugen of Derby, Kan., JoAnna Johnson of York and Curtis and DeShawn Schmidt of Minden. Great-grandparents are Edna and John Jones of Peck, Kan., the late Lloyd Hatfield of Peck, Kan., the late Mary and Bud Nugen of Wellington, Kan., the late Barbara Flanagan of York, William and Myrna Johnson of Greenwood and the late Gwenith and Harold Schmidt of Norman.
