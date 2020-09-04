Birth, Munoz

Jared and Barbara (Young) Munoz, of Bradshaw, are the parents of a daughter, Sofia Naomi Munoz, born at 5:59 a.m. on August 31, 2020 at York General Hospital in York.
She weighed 6 pounds 14.1 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Siblings Abigail, age 5 and Blakelyn, age 11 welcomed her home.
Grandparents are Leonard Young of Isabela, Puerto Rico, Liliana Munoz of El Paso, Texas, Wanda Eynetich of York and John Eynetich of York. Great-grandparents are George A. Young and Norma Young of Isabela, Puerto Rico and Lydia Ortega of York.
