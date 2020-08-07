Justice McCord and DariAnn Evans, of York, are the parents of a son, Odin Ray McCord, born at 3:14 p.m. on August 3, 2020 at York General Hospital in York.
He weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces and was 18.25 inches long.
Grandparents are Steve Evans and Shilo Hansen/Rogers. Great-grandparents are Lori Baglo, Steve Baglo, Wes McCord and Sharon McCord.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.