Stephen Lord and Trista Sloane, both of York, are the parents of a son, Ryan Austin Lord, born at 5:40 p.m. on July 28, 2020 at York General Hospital in York.
He weighed 7 pounds 7.7 ounces and was 18 inches long.
Sibling Quinn Lord welcomed him home.
Grandparents are Denise Lord of Lincoln and Shannon and Tina Sloane of Hebron. Great-grandparents are Carol Lord of Lincoln, Gary and Linda Walker of Belleville, Kan., Denise Tietjen of Superior, Dave Tietjen of Hardy and Kelly Scheuerman of Nelson.
