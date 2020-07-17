Nick Littlejohn and Jessica Chohon, of York, are the parents of a son, Koleson James Littlejohn, born at 7:55 a.m. on July 7, 2020 at Henderson Health Care in Henderson.
He weighed 5 pounds 12 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
Big brother Kamden, age 22 months, welcomed him home.
Grandparents are Charlotte Batterton, Richard Chohon, Phil Littlejohn and Jamie Littlejohn. Great-grandparents are Chobe Alger-Fuller, Dave and Kathy Chohon and Pete and Ruth Carr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.