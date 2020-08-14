Steve and Amy Budler, of Lincoln, are the parents of a son, Leo Anthony Budler, born on June 17, 2020.
He weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.
Welcoming him home were big sister, Harper, age 4 and big brother, Ander, age 2.
Grandparents are Linda and John Budler of York and Nancy and Tony Troia of Lincoln.
