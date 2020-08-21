 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birth, Bolte
0 comments

Birth, Bolte

August 13, 2020

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Preston and Kendall (Mauer) Bolte, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Cora Marie Bolte, born at 7:54 p.m. on August 13, 2020 at York General Hospital in York.

She weighed 5 pounds 10.7 ounces and was 17 inches long.

Grandparents are Randy and Crystal Mauer of York and Greg and Cynthia Bolte of McCool Jct. Great-grandparents are Lois and the late Duane Mauer of York, Jean and the late Richard Zabel of Fairbury, Adeline and the late Logan Otto Sr. of York and Alvid (Bud) and the late Barbara Bolte of York.

Cora Marie Bolte

Cora Marie Bolte
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birth, Budler
Births

Birth, Budler

Steve and Amy Budler, of Lincoln, are the parents of a son, Leo Anthony Budler, born on June 17, 2020.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News