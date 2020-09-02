 Skip to main content
Birthday, Schall
Birthday, Schall

80 years

YORK – Lola Schall will be celebrating her 80th birthday on September 6 with a card shower.

Greetings may be sent to her at: Lola Schall, P.O. Box 246, York, NE, 68467. Her family includes her husband Ed and their children SueAnn Vice and Michelle (Scott) Boden all of Lincoln and their grandchildren, Shaylee and Davianne Vice and Conner, Emily and Katelynn Boden and great-granddaughter Alivia Vice. Her family plans to host a follow up birthday celebration once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted at a later date.

